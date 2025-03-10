Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: alien, alien: earth

Alien: Earth/SXSW: Noah Hawley, Sydney Chandler Survey "The Wreckage"

Check out series creator Noah Hawley and star Sydney Chandler surveying "The Wreckage" from Alien: Earth during SXSW this past weekend.

Over the past weekend, folks in and around SXSW had a chance to experience FX Networks and Noah Hawley's (FX's Fargo) Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Sugar)-starring Alien: Earth in a very immersive way. From the moment fans stepped inside "The Wreckage," they found interactive elements and pulse-pounding thrills that brought the series to life. Visitors were scanned for alien parasites before receiving credentials and instructions, allowing them to embark on an exploratory mission through the ship wreckage, where they had the chance to get up close and personal with alien specimens. But not all creatures survived the crash intact; a containment breach occurred, and hidden dangers lurk within. Joining them for the experience was none other than Hawley and Chandler – and now, we're getting a chance to check out how "The Wreckage" looked during the day and night, courtesy of the event images that FX Networks shared earlier today.

Previously shared by Bloody Disgusting and FX Networks, that series of "transmission clips" from the USCSS Maginot that introduced us to some of the crew, an adorably smart cat, and some very interesting sights and sounds has now been posted as a collected YouTube video – here's a look:

And here's the FX Networks trailer that aired during the Oscars and was released the following day (including a look at Olyphant, who reportedly plays Wendy's mentor trainer, a synth named Kirsh), with Alien: Earth spotlighted at around the 00:40 mark:

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, Alien: Earth stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

