Alien: Earth Wants to Know: Are You Ready to Experience "The Hunt"?

FX Networks' Alien: Earth unleashes "The Hunt" across 14 cities this weekend. Here's what you need to know to check it out and much more.

Article Summary Alien: Earth launches "The Hunt" interactive event in 14 cities worldwide on August 9, 2025.

Fans can track containment units and win instant prizes at select U.S. city locations.

Enter Alien: Earth sweepstakes for a shot at exclusive merch and a grand travel prize.

Collaborative experiences with W Hotels and Black Tap add to the immersive excitement.

With less than a week to go until FX Networks and Showrunner Noah Hawley's Sydney Chandler-starring Alien: Earth hits FX and Hulu screens, are you ready for… "The Hunt"? The USCSS Maginot has crash-landed on Earth, and containment units holding mysterious alien life forms have fallen from the wreckage and landed in cities worldwide. Brave fans who approach the Prodigy Corp officers protecting the salvaged containment crates will be rewarded with a chance to win an exclusive prize instantly. To get the word out about this weekend's event, FX and its global partners have been tracking the USCSS Maginot on social media as it careens past Venice Beach, Rio De Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Tokyo, Toronto, Seoul, and Valencia. And that's not even close to all that's being done between now and the show's premiere on August 12th. Here's a rundown of what you need to know about this weekend's Alien: Earth "The Hunt" Global Event from FX, as well as how to take part in FX's Alien: Earth "The Hunt" Sweepstakes:

FX's Alien: Earth "The Hunt" Global Event: Taking place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 12 PM – 6 PM (local time), here's a look at where the "wreckage sites" are located**:

New York – W New York – Times Square (1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036)

– W New York – Times Square (1567 Broadway, New York, NY 10036) Dallas – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – Dallas (2475 Victory Park Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75219)

– Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – Dallas (2475 Victory Park Ln Ste 120, Dallas, TX 75219) Nashville – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – Nashville (140 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201)

– Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – Nashville (140 3rd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201) Las Vegas – Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – The Venetian (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109)

– Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer – The Venetian (3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109) Los Angeles – W Hollywood (6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028)

– W Hollywood (6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028) San Francisco – W San Francisco (181 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103)

– W San Francisco (181 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103) Seattle – W Seattle (1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101)

– W Seattle (1112 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101) Globally – Valencia, Spain; London, UK; Toronto, Canada; Mexico City, Mexico; Sāo Paulo, Brazil; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, Korea; and Sydney, Australia*

Domestically, the immersive stunt will feature containment unit crates from the series, hidden Easter Eggs, photo opportunities, and exclusive prizes. In addition, fans have a chance to win a pair of limited-edition Alien: Earth x Skullcandy Crusher EVO Headphones with multi-sensory bass, an Alien: Earth thermos, or a collectible pin. Plus, fans can receive special offers from "The Hunt" collaborations with select W Hotels and Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer locations.*

FX's Alien: Earth "The Hunt" Sweepstakes: Now through August 17, fans in the U.S. can enter for a chance to win a pair of limited edition Alien: Earth x Skullcandy Crusher EVO Headphones with multi-sensory bass, an exclusive collection of branded products, or a grand prize which includes round trip airfare and a 2-night stay in one of the participating "The Hunt" locations: W New York – Times Square, W Hollywood, W San Francisco, and W Seattle. To enter, head on over to the sweepstakes site.***

Set in 2120 (two years before the events of the classic 1979 film), five corporations – Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic, and Threshold – wield the power of nations, and proprietary advancements in technology provide the promise of a new tomorrow. When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a horrifying discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat. As members of the crash recovery crew search for survivors in the wreckage, they encounter mysterious, predatory life forms more terrifying than they could have ever imagined. With this new threat unlocked, the search crew must fight for survival – and what they choose to do with this discovery could change planet Earth as they know it.

The upcoming FX on Hulu series stars Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, Timothy Olyphant, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, David Rysdahl, Babou Ceesay, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diêm Camille, Adrian Edmondson, Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida.

In addition, the series stars Babou Ceesay (Guerrilla, Damilola), David Rysdahl (Fargo), Jonathan Ajayi (Wonder Woman 1984, Noughts and Crosses), Erana James (Uproar, The Wilds), Lily Newmark (Pin Cushion, Sex Education), Diêm Camille (Washington Black, Alex Rider 3), Adrian Edmondson (War & Peace, A Spy Among Friends), and Moe Bar-El (The Peripheral, Tehran).

*Note: all "The Hunt" prizes mentioned are at US locations only and are available while supplies last on a first-come-first-serve basis.** Special offers at select Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer and participating W Hotels are only available at those locations.

**NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Promotion ends at 6:00 p.m. local time, subject to availability. Participation is on a first-come, first-served basis & not guaranteed. Open only to residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C, 18 yrs or older. Visit thehuntinstantwin.fxnetworks. com/rules on 8/9 for Official Rules including how to enter, eligibility, restrictions, prize descriptions, odds of winning, and limitations. Void where prohibited.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Sweepstakes ends 8/17/25. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18+. Limit (1) entry per person per day. Visit the link for Official Rules including eligibility restrictions, odds, prize descriptions & limitations. Void where prohibited.

