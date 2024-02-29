Posted in: ABC, FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: abbott elementary, always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Willy Wonka

Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary? McElhenney, Brunson Get Our Hopes Up

It's Always Sunny at Abbott Elementary? Rob McElhenney and Quinta Brunson had a recent social media exchange - and now we can't let it go...

From American Psycho to… ABC's Abbott Elementary? We told you that our updates on FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia would be all over the map until we get word on the new season (or The Always Sunny Podcast). That said, we didn't see this one coming. If you've been keeping your finger on the pulse of pop culture over the past few days, then you heard about that "Willy Wonka Experience" over in Glasgow, Scotland, that was supposed to be an immersive experience but turned out to be less a "land of pure imagination" and more like a ground zero for all of your worst nightmares. Well, McElhenney caught wind of the story and reposted it on Twitter/X, adding that "a lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of 'Sunny,' but to me it feels more like an [Always Sunny/Abbott Elementary] crossover episode." And you know what? He's absolutely right – The Gang and Quinta Brunson's award-winning ABC series would be a perfect match. We all remember what The Gang did when they had to run a beauty pageant at Paddy's, right? Thankfully, Brunson is liking the crossover idea, too…

Here's a look at McElhenney's initial post that got the conversation going…

A lot of you are saying this feels like an episode of Sunny, but to me it feels more like an @alwayssunny @AbbottElemABC crossover episode. https://t.co/ZBicL2MTp6 — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 28, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Well, Brunson didn't waste much time letting McElhenney know that they're game if The Gang is – posting a screencap of McElhenney's initial tweet/x on Wednesday on Instagram Stories while adding, "Just say the word @RobMcElhenney [with a salute emoji]. I love you guys." Earlier today, McElhenney also took to Instagram to let Brunson know that "the feeling is mutual":

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!