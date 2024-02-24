Posted in: FX, Hulu, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: always sunny, american psycho, Glenn Howerton, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny: McElhenney Agrees: Howerton for American Psycho Remake

How could you not consider It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton for Patrick Bateman in an American Psycho remake?

Article Summary Lionsgate may remake American Psycho with a modern spin, once led by Christian Bale.

Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton perfect for Patrick Bateman; co-star Rob McElhenney agrees.

Howerton's Dennis showcases the ideal mix of charm and sociopathy for the iconic serial killer.

Emmy snub lamented as Always Sunny stars present at the awards, reflecting on zero nods.

Reports are that Lionsgate is looking to do a modern remake of 2000's Christian Bale starring American Psycho. Directed by Mary Harron and co-written by Harron & Guinevere Turner and based on Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel, the film focused on Bale's Patrick Bateman – an '80s Wall Street investment banker who's also a serial killer. With a supporting cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Chloë Sevigny, Samantha Mathis, Justin Theroux & Reese Witherspoon, the film would go on to achieve "cult classic" status with younger generations of viewers. If you're reading an update about FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and you don't know where we're going with this, then we're sentencing you to another binge rewatch of the record-setting series. Because if there was ever a role that Howerton has been auditioning for over the source of 16 seasons, it would be Patrick Bateman – and it looks like McElhenney agrees.

Look, we could give you examples of how Howerton has effectively channeled stone-cold sociopathy with moments of pure psychotic rage via Dennis Reynolds – but we would be here for days. Yes, there's that many. But what should put him over the top above everyone else? Howerton's turn portraying Jim Balsillie in 2023's BlackBerry is all the big-screen proof you need that Howerton is "hip to be square." Here's a look at McElhenney casting his vote to have Howerton step into the shoes of Patrick Bateman, retweeting a tweet from B.W. Carlin sharing the report that Lionsgate was looking to do a modern remake:

Always Sunny: The Gang Calls Out, Tries Squashing Emmys Beef

What do Vince Gilligan & Peter Gould's Better Call Saul and FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia have in common? Both of them are critically praised & beloved series with rabid fanbases that have been ignored by the Television Academy's Emmy Awards. But as heartbreaking as it is to know that the now-ended "Breaking Bad" spinoff went 0-for-53 when it came to wins versus nominations, The Gang from Paddy's has been running for 16 record-breaking seasons and not received a single Emmy nomination. So when we heard that The Gang would be getting the band back together to present the award for Outstanding Talk Series (Trevor Noah & The Daily Show would take top honors), we had a feeling that the topic of "Emmy snub" would be the theme.

"Have you guys been doing this every year without us?" Day asked toward the opening of their segment. "I feel like we're getting the full Marvel treatment here." To make matters even a little more insulting, this year also marks the first time that The Gang was invited to attend the biggest awards ceremony in television. Let that one sink in. DeVito really drove the point home when he reminded them that he had already won an Emmy for his work on Taxi – which would run for five seasons, picking up 34 nominations and 18 wins. "34 nominations in five years vs. zero nominations in 16 years? That math is bad!" Olson observed – before DeVito added, "Rhea [Perlman] won four for 'Cheers.'" Interesting note: Rhea Perlman appeared as Bertha Fussy in S16E03: "The Gang Gets Cursed."

