Ghosts: CBS Releases Season 3 Finale "Isaac's Wedding" Preview Clips

Check out three sneak previews for CBS's Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts Season 3 finale, "Isaac’s Wedding."

On one hand, there is some stress release that comes from knowing that your favorite show has already been renewed for a new season – but that's "bigger picture" stress relief. When it comes to the ongoing storylines and the fates of their favorite characters, a season finale will always be a kick to the feels (especially when we're talking cliffhangers). That's the exact scenario that fans of CBS's Rose McIver & Utkarsh Ambudkar-starring Ghosts are experiencing this week. While a fourth season has already been given a green light, "Isaac's Wedding" has a vibe to it that we could see some storyline threads get tied up, some new ones get started for Season 4, and some jaw-dropping moments along the way to keep fans speculating about what the future could hold. With that in mind, we're going to continue going the spoiler-free route and simply say that we have three sneak previews to pass along that will give you a much better sense of all the dramatic plates that are spinning at the same time…

Ghosts Season 3 Episode 10 "Isaac's Wedding": SEASON FINALE! Isaac's (Brandon Scott Jones) wedding day jitters are exacerbated by the arrival of a surprise guest. Written by Lauren Bridges and John Timothy and directed by Christine Gernon, here's a look at what's to come when May 2nd hits – beginning with the previously released official image and then followed by the three sneak previews that were released earlier today:

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

