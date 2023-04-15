Always Sunny: Blake Lively Checks In on Reynolds/McElhenney BDay Video Blake Lively weighed in on Ryan Reynolds' Rob McElhenney (Always Sunny) birthday video back-and-forth with a birthday reminder of her own.

Looking at the updated scoreboard, Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) is up 2-1 on his bestest bud & Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mythic Quest) when it comes to birthday "presents." Reynolds' go-ahead move was a music video message in honor of McElhenney's birthday. But it wasn't just any music video – oh, no! It was also a musical PSA instructing all of us on the proper way to pronounce "McElhenney." And it's catchy – as in, you could imagine it being sung by the crowds at every Wrexham home game moving forward. And just so everyone could join in on the fun, the song was even released online (more on all of that below). One person who was impressed by Reynolds' efforts was actress Blake Lively – who also happens to be Reynolds' wife. But in praising her husband's efforts, Lively also sent a very distinct message to Reynolds that she expects that much work for her birthday. On Instagram Stories, McElhenney wanted to let Lively know he has her back for her birthday, no matter what.

Here's a listen to what The Wrexham Celtic Chorus & Reynolds were able to whip up for McElhenney's special day, followed by a look back at more Reynolds/McElhenney shenanigans:

Ryan Reynolds' "Happy Birthday, Rob McElhenney" Message/Music Video

The clip begins with Reynolds crooning about all of the fame & success that McElhenney has, but that it still hasn't helped him exorcise the one demon that still plagues him. That's right – our inability to say his last name correctly. So, with a little help from his friends at Wrexham as well as some of The Gang (Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton & Charlie Day) and others, Reynolds devised a little ditty to help with that very problem. And the worst-best part for McElhenney? Not only is it really good… but the &$%#@&! thing is now stuck in my head for the rest of the day. So that tease Reynolds has with the YouTube video ("Would be a real shame if this became a Wrexham AFC Racecourse chant") will probably end up becoming a reality sooner rather than later. But for now, have a little fun at the end of your week with Reynolds's birthday present to McElhenney (and that means it's 2-1 in favor of Reynolds):

Always Sunny: The Ryan Reynolds/Rob McElhenney Chronicles

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Reynolds answer questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and more:

Last November, the folks over at FX Networks and the "Always Sunny" Instagram accounts shared a look at Reynolds visiting Paddy's (or the set… or a set… you know what we mean), which was a nice way to dump more fuel on our dumpster fire of random speculation.

Here's a look at the brief clip, but it was just enough to convince us that not only should Reynolds play Mac's (McElhenney) boyfriend, but he should also turn out to be Frank's (DeVito) illegitimate son: