Always Sunny: Bosslogic's "Dennis" Horror Movie Idea Needs To Happen

In honor of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Halloween, Bosslogic shared the artwork for a take on a Dennis Reynolds horror movie.

With the WGA strike over and writers back to work, we're keeping our fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed that SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP will reach a new three-year deal this week. Because that will make our updates on how things are going with FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito– starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia a whole lot easier. But with Halloween being the best season in the calendar year, it just felt right that we would have a very cool update to share with you – and it comes courtesy of one of the most talented artists going today – Bosslogic. A fan of the record-setting, long-running sitcom with an appreciation for the layers of concern that Howerton's Dennis Reynolds demonstrates to us on a regular basis, Bosslogic took the Dennis from S11E05: "Mac & Dennis Move to the Suburbs" and gave him the horror movie approach.

Here's a look at Bosslogic's horror movie poster for "Something Is Wrong with Dennis," which we wished was coming to a movie theater near us soon – followed by a look back at The Always Sunny Podcast when Howerton addressed just how much of himself he sees in Dennis:

In the following clip from a February 2022 episode of The Always Sunny Podcast, Day, McElhenney, and Howerton are asked on the caller hotline just how much of themselves is in the characters they're playing. And we definitely sided with Day and McElhenney on this one… we were just waiting for Howerton to come around on the matter and confess that there's a thin line sometimes between Dennis and Howerton. And make sure to check out "The Guys Take Some Calls" here and subscribe to the YouTube channel here (and let's not forget about the original audio podcast, with an audio version of the episode here):

