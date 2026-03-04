Posted in: Current News, CW, streaming, TV | Tagged: firefly, serenity

Firefly: Nathan Fillion Recruits Jewel Staite; March 15th Announcement

Nathan Fillion recruited Firefly co-star Jewel Staite in the latest video, with an announcement on the mysterious project set for March 15th.

Article Summary Nathan Fillion is recruiting his Firefly castmates, including Jewel Staite, for a mysterious new project.

The nature of the project is unknown; it's confirmed not to be a convention, podcast, or crossover event.

Fans can expect an official announcement about the project on Sunday, March 15th.

Previous teasers featured other Firefly stars, building anticipation for the upcoming reveal.

Nathan Fillion (Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds), Alan Tudyk (Hoban "Wash" Washburne), Gina Torres (Zoë Washburne), Morena Baccarin (Inara Serra), Sean Maher (Simon Tam), Summer Glau (River Tam)… and now, Jewel Staite (Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Fryeto). Fillion has been out recruiting his Firefly/Serenity co-stars for something – but we're not sure what. We know that it's not related to a convention, a podcast, or a crossover of some type. Beyond that, there are a whole number of other possibilities. In the latest recruitment video, Staite also comes aboard whatever this ends up being -, but we do know that the answer will arrive on Sunday, March 15th:

"I was hoping you would say that … an announcement is coming on Sunday, March 15," read the caption that accompanied the video that was posted earlier today:

And here's a look back at the previous teasers that were posted, starring Torres, Baccarin, Maher, and Glau:

When it comes to television, Fillion has had one helluva career. We're talking a successful eight-seasons-and-counting run on ABC's The Rookie as John Nolan, and his runs as author/police advisor Richard Castle on ABC's Castle, and as Capt. Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on FOX's Firefly (and feature film, Serenity). With that in mind, who do you think would win in a fight between Nolan, Castle, and Mal? That was the question that Fillion answered during Disney's Upfronts in May 2025. We don't want to spoil who took the top spot and the reasons Fillion gave, but they make perfect sense. That said, Castle fans may not be too thrilled… just sayin'…

