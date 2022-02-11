Always Sunny: Charlie Day Goes Gladys Knight & The Pips for The Win

Between the success of The Always Sunny Podcast, his new Amazon film I Want You Back, and having a birthday that included some very cool wishes from Kaitlin Olson & others, we think it would be safe to say that It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day has been having a pretty good week. But leave it to talk show host Kelly Clarkson and her talk show to offer us what could be our favorite Day moment this week. Joining co-star Jenny Slate to promote their film, Clarkson was able to get Day to unleash his soulful side with a righteously impressive cover of Gladys Knight & the Pips' "Midnight Train to Georgia." Now if you're a fan of IASIP then you know that Day's demonstrated his musical and singing talents on a number of occasions via Charlie Kelly. But it was great to see Day let it rip this time, with Clarkson looking incredibly impressed.

So for a chance to check out Day making a strong case for why we need an album of cover tracks from him sooner rather than later, check out the following clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show:

In the following clip, Slate discusses bringing homemade chocolate chip cookies to the first rehearsal for the film and how Day couldn't handle himself. Charlie explains what happened that caused him to panic and throw the cookies out of his window. From there, Slate discusses her New Year's wedding and shows off her vintage wedding ring which belonged to her great-grandmother-in-law (with Day joking that the woman is haunting Slate's dreams to get the ring back):

And since it was Day's special day yesterday, what second-best time to check out some of Charlie Kelly's top "Always Sunny" moments:

One of the last times we checked in on how things were going with Day, he had stopped by NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the film and share with us why he thinks he's qualified to take over Saturday Night Live (and treating us to a tease of what could be a great Lorne Michael impersonation). This time around, Day touches a bit more on both shows, admitting that he's never rewatched his November 2011 SNL hosting gig because he's not comfortable watching his own work and because he has such fond memories of the experience that he wouldn't want to possibly ruin them with a rewatching that would have him second-guessing everything.

But with IASIP, he doesn't have a choice about watching his performance so he drops a great example in the form of Ricky Henderson to explain how he "third-person" handles it. Then Seth Meyers asked Day about the difficulty in coming up with new ideas after 15 seasons, which is when Day explains that current events help keep them motivated… before dropping the biggest reveal of all. That's right, The Gang not only has its rum ham-greasy fingers on the pulse of society but it's also ready for what might roll down the road sooner rather than later. Yup, the episodes for when our alien overlords eventually arrive are ready to go, too. Here's a look at the clip from Day's visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers: (and just so there's no confusion, it's a joke…???):