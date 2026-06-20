Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Titan | Tagged: Absolute Batman, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, bestseller, gun honey

The Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List – 2 X Absolute

Top Ten Comics Bestseller List - Absolute Batman and Absolute Green Arrow take top two, Absolute Flash falls back, Gun Honey doubles down

Article Summary Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List returns, tracking early direct market sales from 120 to 150 stores.

Absolute Batman #21 leads the chart, with Absolute Green Arrow #2 close behind and both far ahead of the field.

Absolute Flash #16 slips back as Amazing Spider-Man, Lobo and Spider-Man Long Way Home crowd the middle ranks.

Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 breaks into the Top Ten, while Bleeding Cool explains how ComicHub and Prana data differ.

You may have noticed that yesterday Bleeding Cool ran the Top 400 Bestseller List from last week, based on data provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions, Manage Comics, and Comic Shop Assistant. But as you can see, we are also still running the Top Ten from their rivals in the comic book market, per ComicHub below. We are happy to work with both teams and hope to provide something useful and different for each party. And I am going to set out why.

The Prana DM data set gives us access to far more titles, as well as marketshare for that week, basically the whole of that week's sales, Wednesday to Tuesday, and published on Bleeding Cool on the following Friday, including the ratio of the top ten titles to each other. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800-2000 that currently order through the direct market.

The Comic Hub data covers Wednesday through Friday of that very week and will be published exclusively by Bleeding Cool on Saturdays. It records the actions of collectors, the fans, those who have to have their comic books as soon as possible. It is from a smaller data set, around 120-150 stores. But as a statistician, a subject I love and excelled at in University and have kept up with since, both those sample sizes are extremely significant for judging the entire market from. Any survey or poll that got even just 5% of the entire population would be delighted with such data, and would be very happy to act on its findings. Most work successfully with far smaller numbers. For comparison, political polls in the USA usually ask around 1,000 representative registered voters about their political leanings at the time of the poll. That's out of around 175 million registered voters. And on those results, governments pivot. The ComicHub data would be the equivalent of asking 15 million US voters what they thought. The Prana/Manage/CSA data is like asking 60 million. The latter is better, but the first is still pretty good, and names all the participating stores as well, And they measure two different things for Bleeding Cool: last week's sales and marketshare, and what's been happening this week, Wednesday through Friday. Maybe a bit of Saturday morning for the British stores.

If both companies are amenable to it, we will continue to use both. They will both appear under the bestseller tag, but will have separate names. The ComicHub-derived list is now the Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List. The Prana/Manage/CSA list is the Last Week's Top 400 Comics Bestseller List. I may even split the Publisher Marketshare into its own separate piece to follow. I will also visually brand them better, as you can see, for easier identification from the get-go.

I will also continue to work with League Of Comic Geeks for the Anticipated Comics list on Sundays and with CovrPrice on Mondays/Tuesdays for the Top Ten Hottest Comics List. Bleeding Cool neither receives our hands-out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. And if Lunar, PRH, Universal, Philbo or Diamond UK, or even Marvel, DC, Image, Dynamite, Dark Horse, would be interested in sharing their data, in a way that I guarantee never to declare it to competitors, but combine it to create a Direct Market Orders chart that reflects the whole market like Diamond used to, I would be down with that as well. We have made a start with Image Comics and their Monthly Top Ten charts, too. But for now, for right now, this is where we are. I will always strive to do better to serve Bleeding Cool readers, whether comic store owners or comic shop customers. And if you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. But for now….

The Top Ten Wednesday-To-Weekend Comics Bestseller List – 20th June 2026

Absolute Batman and Absolute Green Arrow take the top two spots, with Absolute Batman outselling Absolute Green Arrow by fifty per cent. But both are streets ahead of any competition, including Absolute Flash, which sells less than a quarter of Absolute Batman and a third of Absolute Green Arrow. In fact, it sells about the same as Amazing Spider-Man, Lobo, the launch issue of Spider-Man No Way Home, and the 616 Day Marvel Mystery Blind Bag, which was a bag full of Doomquest, masks, and facsimile Doctor Doom comics from the past (hope you got the Byrne FF one). The other surprise entry of the chart, however, was Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 from Titan Comics, their bestselling comic by far, and boosted, it seems, by an uptick in more adult content… more on that later. Apparently sex sells again…

No Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Absolute Batman #21 DC Scott Snyder Nick Dragotta 4.99 100 2 Absolute Green Arrow #2 DC Pornsak Pichetshote Rafael Albuquerque 4.99 66.2 3 Invincible Universe Battle Beast #10 Image Robert Kirkman Annalisa Leoni, Ryan Ottley 3.99 27.6 4 Amazing Spider-Man #31 Marvel Joe Kelly Patrick Gleason 4.99 25.0 5 616 Day Marvel Mystery Blind Bag Bag Featuring Doom Marvel Ryan Kelly Francesco Mobili 14.99 24.7 6 Absolute Flash #16 DC Jeff Lemire Nick Robles 4.99 23.9 7 Lobo #4 DC Skottie Young Jorge Corona 3.99 23.8 8 Spider-Man Long Way Home #1 Marvel Jonathan Hickman Adam Kubert 5.99 23.1 9 Deathstroke The Terminator #4 DC Tony Fleecs Carmine Di Giandomenico 3.99 17.7 10 Gun Honey Doubles Down #1 Titan Charles Ardai Ang Hor Kheng 4.99 17.5

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:

4 COLOR FANTASIES

A COMIC SHOP

ALTER EGO COMICS

ANYONE COMICS

ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA

ASH AVENUE COMICS

ATOMIC CITY COMICS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE

BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK

BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG

BIG BANG COMICS

BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES

BIG PLANET COMICS

BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA

BLERDS UNDERGROUND

BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE

BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE

BSI COMICS

CAB COMICS

CAPE AND COWL COMICS

CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS

CARLS CACTUS COMICS

CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE

CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!

CLOBBERIN' COMICS

CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING

COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE

COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE

COMIC EMPORIUM

COMIC QUEST

COMIC REALMS

COMICKAZE COMICS

COMICS ADVENTURE

COMICS CONSPIRACY

COMICS HEAVEN AB

COMIX CAFE

COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG

COMIX CONNECTION – YORK

COSMIC COMICS

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS

COY'S COMICS

CRUSH COMICS

CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY

CURRENT COMICS SALINAS

DICE & COMICS CAFE

DNA COMICS & GAMES

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER

DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON

DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET

DR. VOLT'S COMICS

DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS

DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES

ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES

EPIC COMICS

E-TOWN COMICS

EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES

FANTOM COMICS

FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES

FUNNY BUSINESS

FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF

GALACTIC GREG'S

GEEK GEEK NERD NERD

GREEN BRAIN COMICS

GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS

GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS

GUTTER POP COMICS

HELLO COMICS

HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN

HEROES & VILLAINS

HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES

HEROES FOR SALE

HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES

HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS

INVISIBLE JET COMICS

ISOTOPE

JPM COMICS & GAMES

K & J COMICS AND GAMES

KEY ELEMENTS COMICS

KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE

KINGSTON NEXUS

LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC

LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE

MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA

MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)

MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)

MEMORY LANE COMICS

MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE

MISSION: COMICS AND ART

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT

NOSTALGIA, INK

OILTOWN COMICS

PAPER ASYLUM

PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES

PERFECT STORM WEST

PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC

PITTSBURGH COMICS

POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM

PULP COMICS AND GAMES

RAD RAPTOR COMICS

ROBOT ZERO COMICS

SADDLE CITY COMICS

SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER

SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE

SAMURAI COMICS MESA

SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX

SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS

SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD

SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO

SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM

STARGAZER COMICS

STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA

SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES

SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES

SURPRISE COMICS

THE COLLECTIVE

THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE

THE COMIC DUDE SHOP

THE DANGER ROOM

THE DRAGONS LAIR

THE NERD STORE – UTAH

THE NERD STORE OREM

THE SECRET LAIR COMICS

ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH

WADE'S COMIC MADNESS

WONDERLAND COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

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