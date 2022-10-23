Interview with the Vampire Season 1 Ep. 4: "Dear Diary, It's Claudia"

The newest episode of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, "…The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding," introduces us to a very fun and troubled character. Out of all episodes so far, this was the most fun and so different from what we have seen so far. This new character changed not just the dynamic but also the flow and narrative. It was a wonderfully told and paced story; it went by in a blink of an eye and leaves any viewer wanting more.

Today Molloy (Eric Bogosian) is informed that Louis (Jacob Anderson) will be taking a day to rest. However, he is provided with different materials to go over, a series of diaries that tell the story of this most dysfunctional family from a different perspective, Claudia's (Bailey Bass). From the way the story is narrated from her perspective to the way it was presented on screen, it was so lively, troubled, and refreshing. Claudia's addition to the family changed all of their lives for what seemed for the better… at least, at first.

Claudia was saved by Louis, who pleaded to Lestat (Sam Reid) to save her for him; it was an apparent need to be redeemed after things went south when he killed that dude. Lestat is initially hesitant, and clearly, things start off on the wrong foot when Lestat realizes Louis and Claudia can communicate with their minds… without Lestat involved. Lestat's jealousy clearly shows as he puts up his charming face to remind them of the no-secrets rule. Here we go again, dysfunctional happy family for a while, or as Molloy puts it: a Band-Aid for a shitty marriage.

Clearly, Claudia takes to the vampire life with more grace than Louis did; however, with twice the thirst, sass, and lack of control. She also seems to get along better with Louis and, when with him, questions how love works between them and Lestat's secrecy. Louis does admit to it; however, he continues to excuse Lestat's behavior while condemning it at the same time. It seems just a ticking bomb Claudia's presence can diffuse only for some time. Louis does try to teach her about what to eat and how some kills can have serious consequences. But it seems Claudia has more in common with Lestat than Louis would like to admit to himself.

Louis' mom's death seems to be the beginning of the seeming downhill of their perfect family façade. This is where we start seeing Claudia start to take after Lestat more. She does admit that Louis is the favorite dad, but she has much in common with Lestat. After he takes her hunting, things start to change when she finds a couple "rendezvousing" at night. She is desperate to grow in a body that is cursed to stay 14 forever as the years continue to pass. I can imagine that much like the teenage hunger she has, passion awakening must feel just as intense in a teenage body.

Things take quite a turn when Claudia falls in love and gets carried away in the midst of passion. It seems to be like the scratch on the disc for their little family as it starts an argument between Louis, who feels for the girl, and Lestat, who forces her to look as the flames consume the body in hopes of teaching her a lesson as to why vampires do not get close to mortals. We see so many facets of Claudia as emotions seem to take her for a loop in her casket. She then walks into the sunlight, and we are left wondering where things will head regarding her sanity. It was such a beautiful and chaotic slice-of-life performance that highlighted the toxicity within the family. This becomes even more apparent as Louis joins Molloy while the latter reads the journals.

This was a fantastic episode that just left me wishing for more. Bass' Claudia was a terrific addition, and it just fills the show with wonder and an even deeper sense of darkness. The combination of Bass, Anderson & Reid is a sight to behold. Their performances have been just out of this world and have brought the characters to life in ways I never envisioned. This retelling has added so many more layers to the characters and their flaws. I cannot wait to see where things are heading with AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, especially as the series continues to expand further beyond the printed pages.

