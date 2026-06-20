Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: D'Orc, Exquisite Corpses, gail simone, invincible, odin, she-spawn, spawn, top ten image
She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026
She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara was Image Comics' Most-Ordered title from comic book stores in May 2026
Image Comics' most ordered comics in May 2026 rewarded launches as She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara took the top spot, as well as Odin #1 by James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett, Letizia Cadonici and Jordie Bellaire, and If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 by Mark Elijah Rosenberg, Matthew Rosenberg, Francesco Segala and Andy Macdonald but also show how Invincible, Exquisite Corpses, Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe, and now D'orc have real staying power… in the Top Ten Image Most-Ordered Comics Lists…
- SHE-SPAWN #1 (OF 5)
- INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #9
- ODIN #1 (OF 9)
- EXQUISITE CORPSES #13
- TRANSFORMERS #32
- D'ORC #4
- IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #1
- ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2026
- G.I. JOE #22
- INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: CAPES #7
Okay, that's what was, but what's coming? A couple of months ago, I guessed these would be the top ten for Image Comics' most-ordered comic books in May 2026. I wasn't entirely off…
- Battle Beast #9
- She-Spawn #1
- Energon Universe Special
- Transformers #32
- Odin #1
- D'orc #4
- Exquisite Corpses #13
- GI Joe #22
- Spawn #375
- Youngblood #100
… but I did underestimate She-Spawn, If Destruction Be Our Lot and Capes… and Youngblood and Spawn were late. Which means that my June 2026 guess has been amended to the following…
- M.A.S.K. #1
- Battle Beast #10
- Spawn #375
- Transformers #33
- D'Orc #5
- Youngblood #100
- She-Spawn #2
- The Trillion Dollar Kid #1
- M1: Monster Racing League #1
- GI Joe #23
And as for July, August and September for Image Comics? Okay, I'll give it a go… these are all just guesses, you understand. July 2026…
- Terminal #1
- M.A.S.K. #2
- Battle Beast #11
- Transformers 34
- Rascal Randy 1
- D'orc #6
- Badrock #1
- Spawn 377
- She-Spawn 3,
- Fireborn 4
August 2026…
- Terminal #2,
- GI Joe #25
- Battle Beast #12
- Transformers #35
- M.A.S.K. #3
- Hammerfist #1
- D'orc #7
- Rascal Randy #2
- Spawn #378
- Ice Cream Man #46
September 2026…
- Spawn 77 #1
- Fox Mask Killer #1
- Transformers #36
- D'orc #8
- Spawn #379
- Lost Fantasy #12
- Crowbound #1
- Geiger #25
- Karmen Blade #1
- Void Rivals #33
Come back later and see just how wrong I was! Half wrong? Half right? Who knows? I clearly don't have a clue…