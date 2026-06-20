Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: , , , , , , ,

She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026

She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara was Image Comics' Most-Ordered title from comic book stores in May 2026

Published
by
|
Comments

Image Comics' most ordered comics in May 2026 rewarded launches as She-Spawn #1 by Gail Simone and Ig Guara took the top spot, as well as Odin #1 by James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett, Letizia Cadonici and Jordie Bellaire, and If Destruction Be Our Lot #1 by Mark Elijah Rosenberg, Matthew Rosenberg, Francesco Segala and Andy Macdonald but also show how Invincible, Exquisite Corpses, Robert Kirkman's Energon Universe, and now D'orc have real staying power… in the Top Ten Image Most-Ordered Comics Lists…

She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026
She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026
  1. SHE-SPAWN #1 (OF 5)
  2. INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #9
  3. ODIN #1 (OF 9)
  4. EXQUISITE CORPSES #13
  5. TRANSFORMERS #32
  6. D'ORC #4
  7. IF DESTRUCTION BE OUR LOT #1
  8. ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL 2026
  9. G.I. JOE #22
  10. INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: CAPES #7
She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026
She-Spawn Was Image Comics Most-Ordered Title In May 2026

Okay, that's what was, but what's coming? A couple of months ago, I guessed these would be the top ten for Image Comics' most-ordered comic books in May 2026. I wasn't entirely off…

  1. Battle Beast #9
  2. She-Spawn #1
  3. Energon Universe Special
  4. Transformers #32
  5. Odin #1
  6. D'orc #4
  7. Exquisite Corpses #13
  8. GI Joe #22
  9. Spawn #375
  10. Youngblood #100

… but I did underestimate She-Spawn, If Destruction Be Our Lot and Capes… and Youngblood and Spawn were late. Which means that my June 2026 guess has been amended to the following…

  1. M.A.S.K. #1
  2. Battle Beast #10
  3. Spawn #375
  4. Transformers #33
  5. D'Orc #5
  6. Youngblood #100
  7. She-Spawn #2
  8. The Trillion Dollar Kid #1
  9. M1: Monster Racing League #1
  10. GI Joe #23

And as for July, August and September for Image Comics? Okay, I'll give it a go… these are all just guesses, you understand. July 2026

  1. Terminal #1
  2. M.A.S.K. #2
  3. Battle Beast #11
  4. Transformers 34
  5. Rascal Randy 1
  6. D'orc #6
  7. Badrock #1
  8. Spawn 377
  9. She-Spawn 3,
  10. Fireborn 4

August 2026…

  1. Terminal #2,
  2. GI Joe #25
  3. Battle Beast #12
  4. Transformers #35
  5. M.A.S.K. #3
  6. Hammerfist #1
  7. D'orc #7
  8. Rascal Randy #2
  9. Spawn #378
  10. Ice Cream Man #46

September 2026…

  1. Spawn 77 #1
  2. Fox Mask Killer #1
  3. Transformers #36
  4. D'orc #8
  5. Spawn #379
  6. Lost Fantasy #12
  7. Crowbound #1
  8. Geiger #25
  9. Karmen Blade #1
  10. Void Rivals #33

Come back later and see just how wrong I was! Half wrong? Half right? Who knows? I clearly don't have a clue…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.