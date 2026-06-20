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John Byrne/MCU, TWD's Future, Elmo/World Cup: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead, It: Welcome to Derry, The Vampire Lestat, Elmo/World Cup, John Byrne/MCU, The Pitt & more!

Article Summary John Byrne talks MCU paydays, admitting he’s no Marvel Cinematic Universe fan while still cashing the checks.

The Walking Dead updates include Rick/Daryl reunion odds, franchise future talk, and Dead City Season 3 buzz.

Elmo backs Team USA ahead of the World Cup, while The Vampire Lestat, The Boys, and The Pitt get new updates.

Also on the radar: It: Welcome to Derry, The Big Bang Theory, Doctor Who, Dungeon Crawler Carl, and more.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory, It: Welcome to Derry, The Boys, The Vampire Lestat, Elmo/World Cup, John Byrne/MCU, Dungeon Crawler Carl, JUJUTSU KAISEN, Chainsaw Man, The Pitt, Doctor Who, The Guild, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, June 20th, 2026:

The Walking Dead: Gimple on Rick/Daryl Reunion Chances, TWD's Future

Supergirl Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Spotlights IMAX

WWE SmackDown Preview: Cody vs. Gunther With Sami Zayn As Referee

The Big Bang Theory: Kunal Nayyar on Why It's Too Soon for a Reunion

It: Welcome to Derry: Stephen King Has Message for Emmy Awards Voters

The Boys Cast Thanks The Crew for Final Time in Heartbreaking Video

The Vampire Lestat Season 3 E03 Clip: Can't Drink Away the Loneliness

Elmo Avoids Repeating Knicks Fiasco, Makes It Clear He's Team USA

Masters of the Universe: Tales from Eternia Ep. 1: He-Man's True Power

John Byrne "Opposite of Alan Moore": No MCU Fan But Likes Getting Paid

Dungeon Crawler Carl: MacFarlane & Yost Get Series Order From Peacock

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4, Chainsaw Man Assassins Arc Teasers Released

Star Wars: Underworld: McCallum Offers Insights on Scrapped Series

The Walking Dead: Dead City Showrunner, Cohan Talk S03 Alt-Reality Ep

The Pitt: Robby "Was Less Than Noble" at Times During Season 2: Wyle

Doctor Who Event: No "One-Dimensional" Fugitive Doctor Like TV: Martin

Druski/BET Awards, Doctor Who, The Ark & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Guild: Felicia Day Reflects on Series, Talks Reunion & Much More

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 11 Drama Heats Up: Our Group 2 Thoughts

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