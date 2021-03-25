Always Sunny "Dennis Week": Glenn Howerton Joins Tonight's Watch Party

Looking for something even more impressive than Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney appearing in an Imagine Dragons video or Danny DeVito bringing back Troll foot? Well, it would take something pretty impressive to reach those heights of excellence. Dare we say… it would take a "golden god"? Thankfully, FXX and FX on Hulu's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia has one in Glenn Howerton's Dennis Reynolds. Which means you know what this week is- right?

That's right, it's "Dennis Week"- which means tonight, it's a Hulu Watch Party for S05E10 "The D.E.N.N.I.S. System" S04E09 "Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life." Kicking off tonight at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, viewers will have a very familiar face joining them for screening: yup, Howerton will be joining in and sharing his thoughts during the hour.

And just in case you need a little reminder or a clip or two to get the juices flowing (hey, whatever makes your kitten mittens roll up and down), here's a look at the episodes up for consideration tonight:

Bleeding Cool had the opportunity to ask Howerton about the upcoming 15th season of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia during our one-on-one interview ahead of A.P. Bio Season 3 here stateside late last year. In the clip below, Howerton explains that the combination of pandemic-related delays and other projects that the cast is committed to (for example, the second season of McElhenney's Mythic Quest, Olson's upcoming Jean Smart-starring comedy, and the fourth season of A.P. Bio) has made it difficult to finalize a production ("at this point, it's more of a timing thing"). Though they may still be in the process of "trying to figure it out," Howerton expressed how excited and committed they are to a strong 15th run (saying "maybe even a sixteenth" at the time).