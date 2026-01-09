Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: always sunny, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia

Always Sunny Future? "You Don't Want to Overstay Your Welcome": Olson

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Kaitlin Olson (High Potential) touched on not wanting the long-running series to wear out its welcome.

Here's the thing about the 17th season of FXX's Rob Mac, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It wasn't just good. It was really, really good. It was the kind of season that reminds you of why the show has lasted as long as it has. We're talking about a season that gave us banger after banger, demonstrating that the long-running comedy series still hits as hard as ever. But it also has us worried. Because when you love a show that's been on for 17 seasons, with a cast that continues to get offers left and right, you can't help but worry that the next season could be the final season. As much as Season 17 was the kind of season that re-energizes a creative team, it was also the kind of season that can get a creative team to start thinking about ending on a high note. We know that work on Season 18 should be getting underway soon (more on that below), but beyond that?

Checking in with Chelsea Handler for the latest episode of Handler's podcast, Dear Chelsea…, Olson discussed the long-running series and knowing when it's time to step away and close the doors to Paddy's. "It's getting weird. Like… a few years ago, it was exciting. We're like, 'Oh, we're breaking records.' And now it's like, 'Well, now we're just old and weird," Olson shared near the opening of the show, after Handler noted that being on a show for 17 seasons was "crazy" and "like two lifetimes of television." As she has said repeatedly over the year, Olson reaffirmed what the show has meant to her on both a personal and professional level. "I have zero mixed feelings about it ["Always Sunny"]. I met my husband. I've got two kids. It's the best thing that ever happened to me," Olson added. "But also, you don't want to overstay your welcome. You know what I mean? So, at what point am I like, 'I should probably Irish exit. Should I just leave the show and not tell anyone?'"

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 18: Past Updates

Via Charitybuzz from September 2025, Olson offered fans a chance to bid on a visit to the "Always Sunny" set and meet Olson (with all proceeds benefitting Emily's Entourage). The description of the visit noted: "This unforgettable experience is currently scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on the Fox lot during the last two weeks of February (exact date may change based on the filming schedule, but we will do our best to accommodate date requests)." Under the section "Dates," it noted "Experience will occur within the following date range(s): Feb 12, 2026 to Feb 28, 2026" (while adding, "Experience blackout dates: Dates are subject to change due to flexibility in the filming schedule").

In July 2025, DeVito offered a huge production update on the 18th season, sharing with Collider that, "We start at the end of January." The actor continued, "We're going to go again next season. We just talked about when we're going to start. And it's something that you look forward to because it really is so much fun. I love these guys and Kaitlin [Olson] and Mary Elizabeth [Ellis] and Artemis [Pebdani], and everybody that's on the show. And Lynne [Marie Stewart], we miss." DeVito was referring to the late Lynne Marie Stewart, who portrayed Charlie's mother, Bonnie Kelly, and passed away earlier this year.

