Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Hulkling, LGBTQ, pride, tegan and sara, Tegan Quin, ultron, wiccan

Tegan Quin Of Tegan & Sara Writes For Marvel Comics Pride Special

Tegan Quin of Tegan & Sara writes Wiccan And Hulking for Marvel Comics Pride Special, Raid Of Ultron, out in late May

This May, Tegan Quin writes a Wiccan/Speed team-up story in Wiccan & Hulking: Raid Of Ultron #1, a Marvel's Voices one-shot, an annual Pride special, joining an all-star lineup of creators including Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Luciano Vecchio, and more, on the 27th of May, a few days ahead of Pride month.

Tegan Quin, singer-songwriter, who makes up one half of Tegan And Sara with her twin sister Sara Quin, will write a story starring Marvel's own twin super-heroes, Wiccan and Speed. This year's one-shot spotlights family with stories centred around Scarlet Witch, Vision, Wiccan, Hulkling and more. A longtime advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, Tegan writes a team-up tale that explores the complex relationship between Billy Kaplan and Tommy Shepherd, Young Avengers and twin sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision, as they battle Ultron and confront their differences and unique perspectives.

"As a twin myself, I truly can't think of two characters in the Marvel Universe I would have been more excited to write than Wiccan and Speed," Quin shared. "Making my Marvel debut with this story isn't just a thrill, it feels downright magical! And let's just say Ultrons aren't that different from certain folks I've encountered in the record industry over the years, so spending a few pages crushing one into oblivion was deeply cathartic." Reflecting on similarities she found within the characters, Quin said, "I see so much of Sara and me in Wiccan and Speed, especially in how their lives are starting to diverge. Sara and I are both married, but she has two kids, and I don't have any, and that's created the first real shift in how we experience adulthood; she's living a totally different day-to-day life than I am. Still, no matter how different our paths become, the genetic bond, the experience of being identical twins, can't be replicated or replaced. It's something singular that binds us, and I thought about that constantly while writing this story. Half of Sara and my career success probably comes down to our banter—people love watching us tease, fight, and resolve conflict, so I definitely leaned into that dynamic on the page, hoping people might enjoy that with Wiccan and Speed."

Wiccan & Hulking: Raid Of Ultron also brings stories from Wyatt Kennedy, Josh Trujillo, Marvel's Stormbreaker Luciano Vecchio, Zoe Tunnell, Rachael Stott, Bradley Clayton, and more, and will spotlight the importance of re-centering community in times of darkness as Wiccan and Hulkling join forces with their loved ones to defeat an evil villain bent on shattering their shared happiness!,

WICCAN & HULKLING: RAID OF ULTRON #1

Written by WYATT KENNEDY, JOSH TRUJILLO, ZOE TUNNELL & TEGAN QUIN

Art by STEPHEN BYRNE, BRADLEY CLAYTON, RACHAEL STOTT & LUCIANO VECCHIO

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO, Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN

WICCAN & HULKLING REUNITE WITH FAMILY…AND DANGER!

Wiccan & Hulkling gather their known & beloved friends and family to celebrate their wedding anniversary – but everything goes awry when Ultron arrives to reclaim Vision and Viv! Here's what readers can look forward to:

The issue's framing story by writer Wyatt Kennedy (Wiccan: Witches' Road) and artist Stephen Byrne (What If…? Galactus) picks up where Wiccan: Witches' Road leaves off as Wiccan and Hulkling host an epic anniversary party at their new home, but a certain megalomaniacal robot is eager to have a family reunion of their own and an Ultron army attacks the festivities!

(What If…? Galactus) picks up where Wiccan: Witches' Road leaves off as Wiccan and Hulkling host an epic anniversary party at their new home, but a certain megalomaniacal robot is eager to have a family reunion of their own and an Ultron army attacks the festivities! Tegan Quin of Tegan and Sara joins Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men) to deliver an introspective Wiccan and Speed team-up where the twins face off against Ultron while clashing about their own unique perspectives and separate journeys.

Writer Zoe Tunnell (Marvel United: A Pride Special) and artist Rachael Stott (Fantastic Four) bring Hulkling and his alternate universe half-sister Phyla-Vell together to bond over their shared legacy as they combine their mighty Marvelous strength to take down Ultron's forces!

And acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo (Planet of the Apes vs. Fantastic Four) and rising star Bradley Clayton, making their exciting Marvel Comics debut, reunite father and daughter as Viv Vision deconstructs her own identity—and how it interacts with being a synthezoid—with her dad, Vision.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!