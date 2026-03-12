Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Gochugaru, Mike Choi

Mike Choi's Gochugaru: Anarchist Comic Book Launches This Weekend

Mike Choi's first creator-owned comic book Gochugaru: Anarchist launches this weekend... somewhere...

Choi is acclaimed for Marvel and DC work on X-Force, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Witchblade, Titans, and more.

Gochugaru draws its name from Korean red chili powder, hinting at the comic’s unique cultural flavor.

The launch is supported by Comics! The Magazine, featuring creator interviews, previews, and exclusive content.

Mike Choi, former Marvel Young Gun/Stormbreaker, was best known for his work on X-Force, X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, Fantastic Four, and X-23 for Marvel; Witchblade for Top Cow; and Demon Knights, Titans, Captain Atom, and City Boy for DC. More recently, he has been working with Joe Michael Straczynski on the series U & I, published by AWA Comics. But now he is working on his own, and his first creator-owned book, Gochugaru: Anarchist, is launching a fundraiser this Sunday, the 15th of March, 2026, at noon PT, 3pm ET, 7pm GMT.

And an advert in the new Comics! The Magazine includes a QR code that resolves to this rather fun visual. Gochugaru is a Korean red pepper chilli powder, and it is used to make the popular pickled cabbage dish kimchi. Described as smoky and sweet with a hot chilli kick, it may also describe Mike Choi's new comic book as and when we get to learn more…

