Disclosure Day: New Official Trailer And Poster Released

A new trailer and poster for Disclosure Day, director Steven Spielberg's return to science fiction, were officially released.

Article Summary Steven Spielberg unveils a new sci-fi trailer for Disclosure Day, revealing major plot teases and fresh footage.

The film's official poster accompanies the trailer drop, building buzz for Spielberg's latest cinematic event.

Disclosure Day promises mystery, spectacle, and an all-star cast, with Universal Pictures behind the release.

Sci-fi fans can look forward to the theatrical debut of Disclosure Day on June 12, 2026.

A new trailer for director Steven Spielberg's big screen return to science fiction dropped today. The official trailer for Disclosure Day has dropped a ton of new footage and information about the film's plot. While Universal is still doing a decent job of keeping most of the secrets to themselves, this might be one of those films where you don't need to watch anything other than the teaser trailer, which was released a few months ago. It's Spielberg, and the cast is absolutely stacked with some of the best actors working right now. If there was a film you could give the benefit of the doubt to, it's probably this one. However, the final shot in this trailer is the same one we saw during the Big Game Spot, and it's still absolutely wild-looking. We also got a new poster as well.

Disclosure Day: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people.

We are coming close to … Disclosure Day.

Universal Pictures is proud to release a new original event film created and directed by Steven Spielberg. The film stars SAG winner and Oscar® nominee Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place), Emmy and Golden Globe winner Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Oscar® winner Colin Firth (The King's Speech, Kingsman franchise), Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters, The Perfect Couple) and two-time Oscar® nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin).

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is by David Koepp, whose previous work with Spielberg includes the scripts for Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Combined, those films earned more than $3 billion worldwide. Koepp also wrote the script for this 2025's Jurassic World Rebirth.

Disclosure Day is produced by five-time Academy Award® nominee Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Fabelmans, West Side Story) and by Spielberg for Amblin Entertainment. The executive producers are Adam Somner and Chris Brigham.

Steven Spielberg is one of the industry's most successful and influential filmmakers. The top-grossing director of all time, Spielberg has helmed such blockbusters as Jaws, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, the Indiana Jones franchise and Jurassic Park.

Among his myriad honors, he is a three-time Academy Award® winner, including Oscars® for Best Director and Best Picture for Schindler's List, which received a total of seven Oscars®, and for Best Director for Saving Private Ryan. His most recent film, The Fabelmans, was released by Universal in 2022 and received seven Academy Award® nominations, including for Directing, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actress and Best Picture. Disclosure Day will be released in theaters on June 12, 2026.

