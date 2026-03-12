Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, Young Sheldon

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage S02E13 Preview: Big Birthday Blues

A birthday and the blues collide in tonight's episode of CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, S02E13: "A Big Birthday and Tequila Shots."

Celebrating a 21st birthday and feeling the blues about where things are with your career collide in a very big way in tonight's episode of CBS's Montana Jordan and Emily Osment-starring Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. Based on what we've seen so far from S02E13: "A Big Birthday and Tequila Shots," Mandy (Osment) comes out the loser in all of it as she faces two very different birthday celebrations for Georgie (Jordan). Along with an official overview and image gallery for tonight's chapter, we've also included a

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 13 Preview

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 2 Episode 13: "A Big Birthday and Tequila Shots" – Mandy struggles to celebrate Georgie's 21st birthday after hitting a rough patch in her career. Story by Steven Molaro & Connor Kilpatrick, with a teleplay by Steve Holland & Jim Reynolds. Mark Cendrowski directs.

Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television, CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting, and marriage. The series also stars Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey), Will Sasso (Jim), Dougie Baldwin (Connor), and Jessie Prez (Ruben). Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, and Steve Holland serve as executive producers.

