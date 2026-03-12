Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: ghosts

Ghosts Serves Up "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help": Our S05E13 Preview

Hetty gets to shine in tonight's episode of CBS's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S05E13: "St. Hetty’s Day 2: The Help."

If it's St. Patrick's Day, then it's time for Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) to be heard! Literally, and a crisis at the restaurant might just be her moment to shine in tonight's episode of CBS and Joe Port & Joe Wiseman's Utkarsh Ambudkar and Rose McIver-starring Ghosts, S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help." Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer, we've also included yet another sneak peek – this one spotlighting guest star Jeff Hiller (who recently guest-starred on CBS's Carrie Preston-starring Elsbeth).

Ghosts S05E13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" Preview

Ghosts Season 5 Episode 13: "St. Hetty's Day 2: The Help" – A St. Patrick's Day staffing emergency gives Hetty the chance to step into an unlikely role at the restaurant as she regains her once-a-year ability to be seen and heard by the living. Meanwhile, Kyle returns to watch over the ghosts and finds himself caught in an amusing supernatural dynamic. Written by Joe Port & Joe Wiseman and directed by Rose McIver.

Produced by CBS Studios, in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm, CBS' Ghosts stars Rose McIver (Samantha), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay), Brandon Scott Jones (Isaac), Richie Moriarty (Pete), Danielle Pinnock (Alberta), Asher Grodman (Trevor), Román Zaragoza (Sasappis), Sheila Carrasco (Flower), Rebecca Wisocky (Hetty), and Devan Chandler Long (Thorfinn). In addition, Dean Norris (Frank), Mary Holland (Patience), Sakina Jaffrey (Champa), and Bernard White (Mahesh) joined the cast.

Executive producers include Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond, and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios); and Trent O'Donnell (pilot episode only).

