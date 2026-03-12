Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the hunting party

The Hunting Party S02E07 "Sidney Fairfax" Preview: Pit Mystery Deepens

Does Dr. "Sidney Fairfax" have the answers about the Pit? Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of NBC's The Hunting Party.

Article Summary The Hunting Party S02E07 spotlights Dr. Sidney Fairfax, a psychotic neuroscientist with ties to the Pit.

Bex and the team uncover deeper mysteries as Fairfax hints at the dark secrets of the Pit’s inner workings.

This episode teases revelations about team member Shane’s past linked to Dr. Fairfax.

Preview includes the official synopsis, trailers, and insights for tonight’s suspenseful new episode.

NBC and co-showrunners JJ Bailey & Jake Coburn's Melissa Roxburgh, Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia-starring The Hunting Party is back on the case tonight, and we've got a look at what S02E07: "Sidney Fairfax" has to offer. But for this go-around, there's much more on the line than taking down a psychotic neuroscientist. Dr. Sidney Fairfax (David Rasche) has deeper connections to the Pit than Bex (Roxburgh) and the team realize – and may just offer some more backstory on one of the team members. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode:

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 7: "Sidney Fairfax" Preview

The Hunting Party Season 2 Episode 7: "Sidney Fairfax" – The team pursues Dr. Sidney Fairfax, a twisted neuroscientist who mutilates the brains of his victims; as the case unfolds, Bex realizes the doctor may have not only the key to larger mysteries surrounding the Pit, but insight into Shane's past. Directed by Lisa Robinson and written by Paula Sabbaga & Rebecca Bellotto.

This dynamic and suspenseful thrill ride of a crime procedural follows a small team of investigators led by former FBI profiler Rebecca "Bex" Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh). They've been assembled to track down and capture the most dangerous serial killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from the Pit – a top-secret government prison that's not supposed to exist. As Bex races to catch these killers before it's too late, she discovers the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she's chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from – because the Pit wasn't just a prison. Along with Roxburgh, the series also stars Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia.

Series creator and co-showrunner JJ Bailey and co-showrunner Jake Coburn write and executive-produce NBC's The Hunting Party. Thor Freudenthal is the director and executive producer, and Michael Jones Morales is the writer and executive producer. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces the series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!