Solomon Grundy Joins McFalane's DC Comics Todd's Mods Line

McFarlane Toys continues their ongoing DC Comics Todd’s Mods line with new Limited Edition Collector Vinyl figures

Article Summary Solomon Grundy joins McFarlane Toys' Todd’s Mods line as a 4.5-inch limited edition vinyl collector figure.

This stylized vinyl captures Grundy’s hulked-out design, white hair, and signature noose with exaggerated features.

Solomon Grundy’s tragic DC Comics backstory is honored, making him a standout piece for any collector's display.

Pre-order the Solomon Grundy Todd’s Mods figure now for $19.99 ahead of its March 2026 release date.

McFarlane Toys' Todd's Mods series is a unique line of limited edition collector vinyl figures. This series reimagines legendary DC Comics characters in a more artistic way for fans to collect. Unlike standard action figures, these bad boys come in at 4.5" and are not articulated, but are a single vinyl collectible. Each figure focuses on sculptural charm with exaggerated proportions, helping capture each character's essence in a compact, eye‑catching form. The newest figure to arrive is Solomon Grundy, the tragic monster found within the world of DC Comics. Solomon Grundy was originally a man named Cyrus Gold, who was a wealthy merchant from Gotham City, who would soon find himself murdered and then dumped into a swamp.

Years later, he rose again as the zombie-like creature Solomon Grundy, named after the old nursery rhyme that begins, "Solomon Grundy, born on a Monday." Unlike many villains, Grundy's intelligence and personality vary depending on the story. He usually behaves like a mindless brute driven by rage, and has clashed with many heroes like Dr. Fate, Batman, and Green Lantern. The resurrected Solomon Grundy now gets his own Todd's Mod figure with a noose around his head, hulked out design, and white hair. His bulky creation is ready to clobber something, and it is already up for pre-order on the McFarlane Toys Store for $19.99, with a March 2026 release.

Solomon Grundy (Todd's Mods) Limited Edition Collector Vinyl

"Meet Solomon Grundy, reimagined in a bold, stylized Todd's Mods look. This 4.5" posed vinyl figure is a limited edition collector piece made to stand out on display and for completing your Todd's Mods lineup."

4.5in scale posed figure.

Limited Edition.

Collector Vinyl.

Collect all DC DIRECT Todd's Mods vinyl figures

