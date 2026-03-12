Posted in: MMA, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: iran, Joe Rogan, opinion, trump

Trump Planning UFC Event Amid Iran War "Weird," "Sounds Crazy": Rogan

Joe Rogan isn't sold on the U.S.'s war with Iran, and it doesn't sound like he's sold on Trump planning a UFC event in the middle of it.

"I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right? He ran on 'no more wars,' 'end these stupid, senseless wars,' and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it." You know things aren't going well for Donald Trump when it comes to Iran when Joe Rogan, the eighth funniest person on NewsRadio and UFC Figurehead Dana White's hand puppet, is calling you out on his podcast. It turns out that Rogan's also not a big fan of Trump holding an MMA hoedown in June, especially with the war over in Iran not seeming to have an end date. On June 14th, UFC Freedom 250 will see a less-than-impressive card throw-down at The White House. Considering that Rogan has served as a commentator and announcer for the MMA company, his concerns are actually much more interesting than his usual opinions on topics he has absolutely no f***ing clue about.

"I'm excited. It sounds crazy. I know it's going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f***ing war. I would hope the war will be sorted out by June, but quite honestly, I'm not confident that's going to be the case. So that'll be weird. Having this very high profile event where everyone's in one place at one time right there," Rogan shared during today's The Joe Rogan Experience when asked by guest and commentator Konstantin Kisin for his thoughts on the event, adding "it seems like you're asking for…" Along with pointing out how Trump having a party while soldiers are fighting overseas with Iran would be a horrible look, Rogan seem to allude to the security concerns of having that many people in one place at one time. "Holy s**t. I hadn't thought of that at all," Kisin said, with Rogan countering, "How can you not think of that?" And that's when Kisin drove the point home: "Because I'm not going to be there. You're the one who has to think about it."

Here's a rundown of a card that doesn't exactly set off a lot of fireworks when it comes to celebrating the nation's birthday – but then again, maybe it's kinda fitting: a disappointing card for a disaster of a POTUS:

Main Event : Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje (Lightweight title)

: Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje (Lightweight title) Co-Main Event : Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane (Interim Heavyweight title)

: Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane (Interim Heavyweight title) Main Card : Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi

: Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi Main Card : Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy

: Michael Chandler vs. Mauricio Ruffy Main Card : Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus

: Bo Nickal vs. Kyle Daukaus Main Card: Diego Lopes vs. Steve Garcia

