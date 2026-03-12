Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: harry styles, saturday night live, snl

SNL: Harry Styles Catches Feels for Jane Wickline, Misses NYC & More

Saturday Night Live host/musical guest Harry Styles was joined by SNL stars Chloe Fineman and Jane Wickline for this week's Studio 8H promos.

With singer/songwriter Harry Styles set to host and serve as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, it's time for our weekly Studio 8H promos. Since he's pulling double duty, Styles was joined by two SNL stars: Chloe Fineman and Jane Wickline. First up, Wickline shares that they've had dreams about filming an SNL promo with Styles, but Styles is having some very different dreams. Following that, Styles leaves us a little concerned about what his favorite NYC "spots" are. Then, Styles gets a reality check: it turns out he's not going to be the musical guest after all. From there, it turns out Styles may have caught feelings for Wickline – and then, Wickline and Fineman break the news to Styles that he's doing a lot and needs to take a chill pill (with Wickline dropping a good laugh line at the very end).

And here's a look back at Styles and some of the SNL cast from Wednesday's read-thru:

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

