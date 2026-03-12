Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Law & Order

Law & Order S25E15 "Bright Lights" Preview: Price, Maroun Get Personal

Price and Maroun may need to get personal to secure a conviction in tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, S25E15: "Bright Lights."

Article Summary Law & Order S25E15 "Bright Lights" features a high-stakes case involving a murdered fashion designer.

Price and Maroun must dig into a witness's private life to secure a conviction with only circumstantial evidence.

The episode is directed by Peter Stebbings and written by showrunner Rick Eid for NBC's milestone 25th season.

Watch the official episode trailer and check out new images from the latest Law & Order installment.

We're back with another preview for what's on the docket with tonight's episode of NBC's Law & Order, starring Reid Scott, David Ajala, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn. In S25E15: "Bright Lights," Price (Dancy) and Maroun (Halevi) need to get personal to get a conviction in the case of a murdered fashion designer. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more for tonight's episode:

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 15: "Bright Lights" Preview

Law & Order Season 25 Episode 15: "Bright Lights" – A fashion designer is murdered with a stolen gun; with only circumstantial evidence supporting the case, Price and Maroun must expose a witness's private life to get a conviction. Directed by Peter Stebbings and written by Rick Eid.

NBC's Law & Order, one of television's most treasured and honored dramas, returns for its milestone 25th season on NBC. The series is known for its unique bifurcated format and examines "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders." Hugh Dancy, Tony Goldwyn, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Maura Tierney star.

Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment, NBC's Law & Order is executive-produced by series creator Dick Wolf, as well as Rick Eid, Alex Hall, and Peter Jankowski. Michael Ciliento, Scott Gold, Art Alamo, Mark Dragin, Rebecca McGill, and Anastasia Puglisi serve as co-executive producers. Samantha Dyer, Ajani Jackson, and Jonathan Strauss are the co-producers, with Jennifer Vanderbes serving as producer, and Sara Cimino and Adam Wolfe as associate producers.

