TOLDJA: Marvel To Launch Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer In June 2026

Charles Soule writes and Mark Buckingham illustrates, with covers by Phil Noto and Marc Aspinall

The one-shot reveals Shalla-Bal's transformation into Galactus’ herald and her tragic choices

Set in the MCU universe, it expands on the origins of the Silver Surfer of Earth-828 and Fantastic Four lore

And today, Marvel Comics PR has caught up, saying, "This June, Marvel Comics continues to expand on the history behind Fantastic Four: First Steps with FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1 by Charles Soule and Mark Buckingham, the latest comic book one-shot set within the world of the film!"



FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant cover by MARC ASPINALL

Variant Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

On Sale 6/10

THE ORIGINS OF SHALLA-BAL!

Years ago, in order to save her planet, astronomer Shalla-Bal gave up her freedom to become the sustenance-seeking Herald of the intergalactic Devourer of Worlds, Galactus! Now, for the first time, learn the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make!

"I herald his beginning. I herald your end. I herald… Galactus! Those haunting words uttered by Shalla-Bal spurred Marvel's First Family into action this past summer in Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This June, discover more about the Silver Surfer of Earth-828 in FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – SHALLA-BAL #1, a comic book one-shot by acclaimed writer Charles Soule (Daredevil) and superstar artist Mark Buckingham (Miracleman), returning following his work on previous The Fantastic Four: First Steps tie-in one-shots, including Fantastic Four: First Steps #1 and the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Foes #1. Each one-shot is set in the world of the blockbuster film, expanding on its history by revealing the team's earliest adventures as well as the origins of their legendary adversaries. Who was Shalla-Bal before Galactus appointed her with a dark, cosmic destiny? The Fantastic Four: First Steps offered an exciting glimpse, and now, it's time to learn the entire truth! "Already spoiled rotten to have had superstar writers Matt Fraction and Dan Slott collaborate with me on this Fantastic Four series, I was over the moon to discover I'd be joined by the incredible Charles Soule for this next installment!" Buckingham shared. "And over the moon, and far into deep space, is where we are going. To glimpse a dramatic and heart breaking tale from Shalla-Bal's past, beautifully written by Charles, that takes place prior to the events in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. "It continues to be a delight and utter joy to draw this book, and to have a whole issue to indulge in my love for the Silver Surfer, especially after seeing Shalla-Bal so exquisitely brought to life in the film," Buckingham continued. "I've loved bringing the magic of the early FF stories and Marvel Studios' movie together and delving deeper into the universe of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

