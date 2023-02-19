Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Making Room For Another "Mac" In Philly After Sixers Mac McClung's NBA Slam Dunk win, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney is making room for another Mac in Philly.

Four jaw-dropping dunks during Saturday night's NBA Slam Dunk champion in Salt Lake City, and the world has gotten to know Philadelphia 76ers' Mac McClung. What made the all-star weekend star's even more amazing is that McClung wasn't even on an NBA roster only a week ago, and now he's being labelled the savior of the slam-dunk competition. Of course, scoring a perfect "50" in three of his four dunks also went a long way to securing him the title, only days after securing a two-way contract with the Sixers. "The crowd was really amazing tonight," McClung shared with CNN after the event. "It was a blessing. It's really cool, man. I mean, I'll be able to tell my kids and brag about it one day. But yeah, the goal is to play in the NBA. I'm gonna keep working every day. I'm very hungry, and I'm resilient, so I'm gonna keep working." Now, as much as we're sure he's thrilled about the title win last night, it was It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, someone known to wear his love for Philly teams proudly on his sleeve, who bestowed the highest honor upon McClung, taking to Twitter to declare, "I guess there's another Mac in Philly in now."

Now, here's a look at McElhenney's tweet, followed by the Sixers' social media account appreciating the love & high honor on McClung's behalf:

this is a collab we never knew we needed. 🫡🤝 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 19, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a rundown of McClung's dunks fron Saturday night:

Could It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 be the season that Mac's dream is finally realized? Will Mac finally get to play catch with Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Second Baseman Chase Utley? As McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito continue working away on the 16th season, McElhenney posted a brief Instagram Stories video showing the outside of his trailer… followed by a look outside of a trailer with the name "Chase Utley" on the door, with the text, "Should be a real home run" (along with what we're sure is supposed to represent stickers). After learning of Mac's love for Utley back in S05E06 "The World Series Defense" via a letter that Dee (Olson) was supposed to deliver to him (with Olson's reading of Mac's letter one of the show's classic moments), it would be in S06E11 where Dennis (Howerton) would prove the depths of his cruelty by sending Mac an image of himself posing with a certain all-star athlete at a celebrity event (after a game of catch, no less). Yup. It was Utley. Thankfully, the real-life story of Utley and McElhenney had a happy ending back in June 2019.