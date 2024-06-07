Posted in: FX, NFL, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: always sunny, eagles, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, opinion, Philadelphia Eagles, rob mcelhenney

Always Sunny: Rob McElhenney Slides Into Eagles Owner's DMs Over Deal

If Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is looking to sell some shares in the team, Rob McElhenney ("Always Sunny") wouldn't mind talking.

Once again, we have one of those moments when the tectonic plates underneath the pop culture landscape shift just enough for some interesting world to collide. For this go-around, it's a little bit of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and a little bit of the NFL. Of course, this is far from the first time that The Gang and the professional football league have co-mingled – the longest-running American sitcom in television history has worn its heart on its sleeve for the Philadelphia Eagles time and time again. So when the word came down that team owner Jeffrey Lurie was looking to sell a minority stake in the Eagles (based on Bloomberg reporting), you can only imagine that the news would catch the eye of one member of The Gang who knows a thing or two about having ownership in a professional sports team.

"Uh… Mr Lurie…. Check your dms pls," was McElhenney's response to the Bloomberg report – an understandable one for two reasons (assuming he's being serious or funny/serious to test the waters). First, there's the fan perspective – imagine being able to have some level of ownership in a team you love. It would be like us getting an executive producer credit on a "The Walking Dead" series. Second, there's the business perspective – already co-owning the Wrexham Football Club with Ryan Reynolds and being part of a group that has a sizeable equity stake in the Alpine F1 Team (with rumblings about a professional team in Mexico being eyed), getting an "in" with the NFL at an ownership level would be a huge boost.

But Lurie's sale comes with some important conditions that McElhenney might want to consider. According to the Bloomberg report, the buyer will not have an opportunity to go for a controlling stake in the team – that remains with the Lurie family. Just to give you a sense of how much money we're talking about in terms of the team's worth? The report tags Lurie as having purchased the Eagles in 1994 for $194 million – and now, we're looking at an NFL team valued at $7.5 billion… with a "b." Here's a look at McElhenney's tweet/x:

