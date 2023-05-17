Always Sunny S16 Teaser: How Would YOU Describe The Gang in One Word? Here's the newest teaser for FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, set to return on June 7th (and yes, we have a Rhea Perlman sighting).

It's hard to believe that we're now less than a month away from the return of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia for a 16th season. So far, everything that we've seen of what's to come has the record-setting series giving off some serious old-school "Always Sunny" vibes. But if you need more convincing, we have an excellent new teaser to pass along – and yes, we have a Rhea Perlman (iconic television & film actress and DeVito's wife) sighting that we're adding to our "excited" list.

"It was a really fun season in terms of the writing. This last year, we started podcasting [The Always Sunny Podcast], and it was an interesting way to reflect on the early years of the show, and what we liked and what we didn't like," Day shared while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his film directorial debut, Fool's Paradise. "But we got closer to the characters in the show in a way that I felt was really invigorating, writing this season. So I think it's a really strong season from a character perspective. We discovered some things about the characters, and there's some stories that just feel like "classic Sunny" to me, personally." With the record-setting series set to return on June 7th, here's a chance to check out just who some of those returning characters will be – with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 arriving on June 7th:

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.