Always Sunny Star Charlie Day on What's Exciting Him About Season 16 Charlie Day (Fool's Paradise) shared why the characters and writing are exciting him about It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16.

With less than a month to go until the 16th season of FXX's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson & Danny DeVito-starring It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia graces our screens, we're checking back in with Day to see what else he might have to share regarding the long-running series' return. In our last go-around, Day shared some intel on an upcoming episode that sees Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul guest-starring. But for this update, Day was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in support of his film directorial debut, Fool's Paradise, when he shared what he was most excited about when it comes to Season 16. And from the sounds of things, it seems like The Always Sunny Podcast helped the writers get "closer to the characters" in a way that Day says was "really invigorating."

"It was a really fun season in terms of the writing. This last year, we started podcasting [The Always Sunny Podcast], and it was an interesting way to reflect on the early years of the show, and what we liked and what we didn't like," Day shared. "But we got closer to the characters in the show in a way that I felt was really invigorating, writing this season. So I think it's a really strong season from a character perspective. We discovered some things about the characters, and there's some stories that just feel like "classic Sunny" to me, personally." With the record-setting series set to return on June 7th, here's a chance to check out just who some of those returning characters will be – with FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 arriving on June 7th:

The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines – Inflation, US-Russian relations, mental health, gender equality, injury liability, gun control, and… celebrity-branded products. But here's a headline for you: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Sweet Season 16!" But there's nothing sweet about them as Ronald "Mac" MacDonald (Rob McElhenney), Charlie Kelly (Charlie Day), Dennis Reynolds (Glenn Howerton), Dee Reynolds (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank Reynolds (Danny DeVito) yearn for the past as they attempt to survive in 2023. This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women's athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health. At the end of the day, they're navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage as a few figures from their past rear their heads.