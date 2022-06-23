Always Sunny Trio's Four Walls Whiskey Benefits Hospitality Workers

After fifteen seasons of some of the best sitcom comedy to ever hit television screens, it's nice to see The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia beginning to flex their muscles when it comes to the power that the record-setting streaming has earned over 1-1/2 decades. So when we learned what It's Always Sunny Podcast hosts Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day's intentions were with starting their own whiskey brand, we had to get the word out. But there's a big difference between Four Walls ("The Better Brown") and other spirits that celebrities have slapped their names on. In this case, the trio will be donating all proceeds from the limited-run collection to hospitality workers in need, with profits benefitting the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association's HARP (Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania).

"We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our favorite memories in and kept our troubles out," Howeryon said in a statement when the news was first announced. McElhenney continued, "We were shooting Season 15 when bars were shutting down all across America. So, we decided to source some really great whiskeys and create something as a tribute to the bar and kick it off by giving back." Day added, "We learned just how rare and how collectible old Irish Whiskey is and we couldn't believe we got our hands on some and wanted to release it and do something for the people and places that do so much for all of us — the bars and the bartenders." Now here's a look at the trio discussing the initiative in the following promo:

Okay, now here's the intel you need to know so get ready to spend a few bucks. The top-shelf bottle, a 15-plus-year, single-barrel, cask-strength Irish Whiskey packaged with signatures from McElhenney, McElhenney & Day, retails for $999 (with a limited run of 755). The 90-proof blend (a blended Irish and Straight Pennsylvania Rye tailored to be consumed neat or in a cocktail) retails for $89. A few hundred cases are being released now, and tastings are planned at upcoming live events for The Always Sunny Podcast. You can find out all of the information you need here on the website.