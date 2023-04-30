Always Sunny/What We Do in the Shadows Crossover Makes Perfect Sense Taking up Rob McElhenney's challenge, an It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover with What We Do in the Shadows makes perfect sense.

Okay, consider this "challenge accepted," Rob McElhenney. Heading into the weekend, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star posted an image of some very special folks who stopped by Paddy's to hang out with The Gang – Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. With his post, McElhenney wrote, "Name a crossover that makes better sense…" Now, we've made it pretty clear that as far as sitcoms and dramas go, FXX's long-running comedy and AMC's award-winning classic rank at the top of our lists as best shows in their respective areas. But that doesn't mean they would make for the best crossover – in fact, the best crossover wouldn't require leaving the FX Networks family. Because a crossover with What We Do in the Shadows makes so much sense that it hurts. And the person to make that happen? Why… Jackie Daytona, of course…

Our Always Sunny/What We Do in the Shadows Crossover Pitch

Okay, so here's a look at our pitch for a possible crossover between the shows. Now, we're breaking it down by notes, key bullet points, and storyline ideas to make this sound way more "official" and "professional" than it actually is. Let's kick off with a look at the characters from both shows so everyone knows who's who.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Cast: Rob McElhenney (Mac), Charlie Day (Charlie), Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Kaitlin Olson (Dee), Danny DeVito (Frank), David Hornsby (Cricket) & Artemis Pebdani (Artemis)

"What We Do in the Shadows" Cast: Kayvan Novak (Nandor), Harvey Guillén (Guillermo), Natasia Demetriou (Nadja), Matt Berry (Laszlo), Mark Proksch (Colin), and Kristen Schaal) (The Guide)

Background: Berry first portrayed "Jackie Daytona" in the classic S02E06 "On the Run" (directed by Yana Gorskaya and written by Stefani Robinson).

Storyline: Realizing that there's something he needs that's buried beneath an old bar in Philadelphia, Laszlo returns to his "Jackie Daytona" persona in an effort to infiltrate Paddy's as its new bartender to secure it (can include a reason why Laszlo can't just go in, control or kill The Gang, and then take what he's looking for). Having gotten bored to the level of annoyance, Nandor, Colin, Guillermo & The Guide call "bulls**t" on Laszlo & Nadja's "Jackie Daytona" stories – they want to see "Jackie Daytona" in action for themselves. So, guess what? It's time to take a trip to Philly (still keeping their travel confined to the northeast).

Possible Scenarios: Okay, now this is where we get to have some fun because there are a ton of interesting dynamics:

Mac lusts after Nandor to the point where Guillermo's jealousy reaches Mac's level of "CharDee MacDennis" rage.

Charlie & Cricket look to Guillermo almost as a mentor, trying to become familiars, too – while Guillermo feels disgusted by them seeing him as one of their own.

Dennis and The Guide lust after one another, with Dennis & Nadja engaging in a continued battle of back-and-forth snark.

Dee & Artemis see Nadja as a mentor, but Nadja only bonds with Artemis – though Dee won't stop trying to impress Nadja.

Colin's frustration grows as he tries to feed off of Frank – but no matter what Colin brings up to bore him, Frank finds a way to turn it back to him.

Laszlo becomes a "role model" for Dennis as they discuss their respective "lustful pasts."

The Gang dressed as vampires… let that one sink in for a second.

Okay, McElheney – there you have it. Let's make it happen…