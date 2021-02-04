Amazon Has Everyone Thirsting Over MBJ in Alexa Super Bowl Ad

Super Bowl commercials have always been a huge cultural touchstone for America, but this year with more people than ever both stuck at home and cutting the cord, the commercials have stormed the internet. As a continuation of Amazon's promotion for their AI virtual at-home assistant Alexa, they cast Hollywood icon, actor, and thirst trap Michael B. Jordan.

The minute-long ad-spot centers around a woman's daydream about what the perfect vessel for Alexa would be. Her big idea? Alexa, the all-knowing AI, is housed inside the body of pure beefcake Michael B. Jordan. A particular vessel that her husband is not thrilled with. At one point, her husband proclaims, "things are getting way too wet around here," and stops Michael B. Alexa from adding bath oils to her shopping list.

Amazon also sneaks in a bus ad for MBJ's role in Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which is releasing on Prime Video later this month. The spy thriller adaptation stars Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, a Navy SEAL on a warpath for revenge. But despite all its theatrical release delays, it's finally coming to Amazon prime video on February 25.

The tech giant is no newbie to celebrity Alexa commercials – last year's offering was helmed by Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi, asking the question, "what did people do before Alexa?". Two years ago, they ran Super Bowl ads featuring a myriad of famous voices, including Cardi B, Rebel Wilson, and Leslie Jones answering questions and completing typical Alexa tasks, but with their own personality and flair.

Watching Alexa housed as Michael B. Jordan is certainly more appealing than being berated by Gordon Ramsay when asking for a recipe for grilled cheese, though surely somebody out there feels the opposite way. Either way, kudos to Amazon and the marketing team for Alexa – they knew exactly what they were doing and delivered just what the people want – and that's shirtless Michael B. Jordan.