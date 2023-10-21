Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: american horror stories, fx networks, hulu, huluween, season 3

American Horror Stories/Huluween Event Promo: Maybe Fear Has a Point

In the newest teaser for Hulu's four-episode American Horror Stories "Huluween" event, it sounds like Fear might be making a few good points.

With all due respect to Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's "Delicate" (set to wrap up its run in 2024), with it being the Halloween season? Well, let's just say that we're in the mood for some "individual slices" from the AHS universe. And that's where Hulu's American Horror Stories four-episode "Huluween" event comes in – with "Daphne," "Bestie," "Tapeworm," and "Organ" set to be unleashed across streaming screens next week. So far, there are already two things about the spinoff anthology series' return that have us excited. First, FX Networks and Hulu have been tag-teaming how they're previewing the episodes with a nice mix of artistic teasers & posters and actual looks at what's to come. Also, the promos themselves have had much more of a twisted horrific "fun" vibe to them – very fitting for the holiday season. And speaking of promos & teasers, we have a new one from FX Networks offering even more glimpses into the upcoming chapters.

American Horror Stories Season 3 "Huluween Event" Preview

With the third season hitting Hulu screens on October 26th, here's a look at the newest teaser for the four-episode "Huluween" event – followed by the episode overviews and corresponding official key art posters:

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 1 "Bestie": After the loss of her mother, a young woman seeks connection in a mysterious online friend. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Max Winkler.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 2 "Daphne": An artificial intelligence smart device grows attached to her user. Written by Brad Falchuk & Manny Coto and directed by Elegance Bratton.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 3 "Tapeworm": An up-and-coming model will stop at nothing in her hunger for success. Written by Joe Baken and directed by Alexis Martin Woodall.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Episode 4 "Organ": A blind date through an online dating app goes very awry. Written by Manny Coto and directed by Petra Collins.

And here's a look back at the official trailer from Hulu that was released earlier this month – one that also includes looks at all four episodes/"chapters" – followed by a look at one of the more recent teasers, "Ferocious":

