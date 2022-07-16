American Horror Stories S02 Teaser: Embrace Your "Violent Urges"

Okay, now this is more like it! With only five days to go until Ryan Muphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Stories Installment 2 hits Hulu screens, we're actually getting a break from the creepy dolls. Of course, this is also a selfish way of me saying that I might just get a decent run of sleep tonight. Instead, we're getting an impressively creepy look at what's ahead with the spinoff horror anthology series, and it's safe to say that the second season is looking to build upon the high terror levels that the first season brought.

American Horror Stories Installment 2's first three episodes star Cody Fern, Denis O'Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Judith Light, Derek Aguis, Genevieve Aitken, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kristine Froseth, Max Greenfield, Nico Greetham, Madison Iseman, Dominique Jackson, Maryssa Menendez, Raven Scott, Sarah Silva, Alicia Silverstone, Kyla Drew Simmons, Kyanna Simone, Bella Thorne, Anthony Del La Torre, Houston Jax Towe, and Quvenzhané Wallis (with more episode casting news on the way). Now here's a look at the newest season teaser "Violent Urges," released earlier today:

Now here's a look at the official trailer for American Horror Stories Installment 2, set to haunt our screens on July 21st:

And here's a look back at the previously-announced cast announcement teaser released earlier this week:

With filming set for NYC, we've seen a list of names rumored to be part of the cast of American Horror Story Season 11, from Lindsay Lohan to Sarah Paulson (who hinted previously that they may sit out this season). But now we have an update on filming from none other than award-winning news site EV Grieve, whose beat just happens to be the East Village NYC. A great source for some early film news on the Mr. Robot holiday special, the site is back with some great images of production set up for filming on Ninth Street (btw First Ave & Second Ave, and other areas). Filming under the name "Bandana" (Hmmm…???), the images show a storefront made to resemble an 80s adult video store/theater as well as some era-appropriate vehicles on the street. Definitely worth a look so make sure to check them out here.

"'American Horror Story' Season 11 will not be another 'Double Feature,'" FX Chairman John Landgraf confirmed back in March. "What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it's one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories." That said, Landgraf admitted that he liked the "two mini-season" format that Double Feature went with. "I think it really was good. I liked the two shorter stories format. But I actually really like this idea too, I think it's really cool," the FX Networks chairman explained.