American Horror Story 12: Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian Are "Delicate" Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are "Delicate" in the first official teaser for FX's American Horror Story 12, set for this summer.

Following up on news that Matt Czuchry (The Resident) had joined the cast of the 12th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story, things have been picking up steam. There were rumblings that the working title was "Hamptons" and that Emma Roberts was set to join Czuchry. There were also reports that Halley Feiffer was penning the season (possibly the lone writer), with Max Winkler set to return as director and Scott Robertson producing. But earlier today, we got the confirmation that something "Delicate" was coming this summer – and that Roberts and Kim Kardashian are fitting the description.

Here's a look at the teaser, with a very ominous "children" vibe to the whole thing:

American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy, Mia Farrow & Jennifer Coolidge

In a featurette posted by Netflix in support of The Watcher, Murphy spoke with Naomi Watts, Noma Dumezweni, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, and Jennifer Coolidge about why viewers are attracted to the horror vibes that shows like these bring. Beginning at the 6:15 mark, Murphy reveals how he wrote a part for Farrow in the original AHS pilot, having been a fan of Farrow's work since Rosemary's Baby. And even though she wasn't taking any roles at that point, Farrow takes a minute to apologize for passing on the opportunity, saying she "regretted" the decision. From there (beginning at the 9:15 mark but more than worth letting it play through), Coolidge checks in, and that's where we learn from Murphy that they've known each other since the Nip/Tuck days. Coolidge follows that up by reminding Murphy that they filmed part of a previous AHS season at her home before dropping a friendly ten-ton hint that she's been waiting ever since for Murphy to ask her to join AHS.