Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story

American Horror Story 13 the End? No One Told Ryan Murphy Productions

If FX's American Horror Story Season 13 is the horror anthology series' final run, no one told Ryan Murphy Productions about it.

When the news first hit that Jessica Lange (that's still sinking in), Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Ariana Grande, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman would be returning for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 13, there was a ton of excitement and some questions. Who else might be returning? Will the new season be a "Coven" and "Apocalypse" follow-up? Could this be the springboard for the long-rumored "Coven" spinoff? However, there has also been an assumption that many people have made about the FX Networks series, based on the killer cast: that Season 13 would also be the show's final season. It's understandable. Murphy is someone who would want to end AHS's influential run in a big way – and it is the "Lucky 13" season, so there's that.

But with all of the presumptions out there slowly turning to foregone conclusions, Ryan Murphy Productions is making it clear that they never said it was the final season. In response to a fan video discussing the upcoming season and its killer line-up, the commentator also referred to Season 13 as being the long-running horror anthology series' final run. Interestingly enough, someone representing Murphy and Ryan Murphy Productions on social media caught wind of it and responded with the ten-ton implication that there are more seasons to come:

"I don't know what to say because we know the same amount. We know a little tiny bit, and I know a little tiny bit, but what I know I can't say," Grande shared with Variety at the red carpet for the 2025 Governors Awards about what she knows so far (and what she can share) about AHS 13. "I am coming into the world in a way that I don't know much about yet. I received a text— a very exciting text— that I can't say much about. But I think I'll probably have a very tiny thing to do in it, but I'll be grateful to be a part of it because I love everyone involved."

In the clip below from earlier this month at the red carpet for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) Art + Film Gala 2025, Bassett acknowledged the AHS 13 news while teasing that she didn't know who she might be playing. From there, Bassett shared that she had hoped to return to the series and that they would find a way to make it work with production on ABC's 9-1-1. As for Grande officially joining the AHS Universe, Bassett had nothing but kind words for Grande's work ethic and that she's confident that the "Wicked" star will do just fine as a part of the all-star ensemble cast (with the reporter making the excellent point that Grande now has experience playing a witch, and let's not forget her turn as Piccola Grande, aka The Pickle Queen, in Showtime's Jim Carrey-starring Kidding).

Angela Bassett on returning to "American Horror Story" for a new season and if she has any advice for #ArianaGrande's debut: "I think she'll be just fine." #LACMA pic.twitter.com/rjHsEQ8dCp — Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at the announcement teaser that went out from Ryan Murphy Productions (set to the tune of Vera Lynn's cover of "I'll Be Seeing You"), with the new season set for Halloween 2026:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!