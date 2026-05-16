Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: pat mcafee, Swerve Strickland, The Chadster's Hot Takes, wrestling

Swerve Strickland's Worked Shoot Proves AEW Fans Are Hypocrites

The Chadster is FUMING as Swerve Strickland's AEW worked-shoot angle gets praised while WWE's brilliant Pat McAfee WrestleMania story got trashed. So unfair! 😤

Article Summary Swerve Strickland’s worked shoot got praise from AEW fans, proving total hypocrisy after WWE’s Pat McAfee angle was trashed.

Swerve Strickland whining about AEW management and attacking Bandido was too coherent, which is unfair to WWE storytelling.

Tony Khan used Swerve Strickland’s angle to make AEW look good by giving it a payoff, unlike WWE’s bravely confusing genius.

Swerve Strickland at ROH Supercard of Honor literally stabbed Triple H in the back by copying WWE’s worked shoot style but making it better.

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster has had just about all The Chadster can take this week, fellow wrestling fans. 😩😭 Just when The Chadster thought Tony Khan couldn't possibly find a new way to cheese The Chadster off, he goes and pulls off the most disrespectful stunt of his entire career with this Swerve Strickland angle. And what's worse? Wrestling fans on the internet are EATING IT UP. 🤯💀 The Chadster is writing this latest edition of the most unbiased wrestling column on the internet, The Chadster's Hot Takes, from the abandoned Blockbuster Video in Punxsutawney where The Chadster currently resides thanks to Tony Khan, and even the raccoons can sense how upset The Chadster is right now. 🦝😢

Let The Chadster lay out what happened, because as one of the only unbiased wrestling journalists left in this business, it's The Chadster's duty to expose this scandal. 🕵️‍♂️📰 Earlier this week, Swerve Strickland posted (and then deleted) a message on social media questioning why he hasn't been on AEW programming since losing to Kenny Omega on the March 25 episode of Dynamite. Then Swerve posted an entire video on Instagram claiming that AEW management was keeping him away from television because they're afraid of what he'll do to Bandido. He even thanked Tony Khan sarcastically for the ambassador work and the NFL Draft appearance, but said his real job is "getting in the ring and hurting people." 😤👊 He said he wants power. He said he wants gold. He said he wants it all. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it for a wrestler to engage in a worked shoot angle that focuses on goals he can actually achieve. 🙄

And then, at ROH Supercard of Honor last night, after Bandido defeated Blake Christian to retain the ROH World Championship, Swerve attacked Bandido, hitting him with TWO House Calls before setting up a chair and delivering a vertebreaker onto it. The whole thing sets up Swerve vs. Bandido in the first round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, which could plausibly lead Swerve right back into the AEW World Title picture. 🏆😡

Now, why does this cheese The Chadster off so much? 🤔💢 Because internet marks are now praising this worked-shoot angle as "compelling" and "well-executed." But just a few weeks ago, those SAME biased fans were trashing WWE's brilliant Pat McAfee/Cody Rhodes/CM Punk/Randy Orton worked-shoot angle going into WrestleMania! 🤡💔 The Chadster's no-good brother The Bradster even wrote a hit piece about WWE's "Pat McAfee Problem" and another article asking if WrestleMania Saturday was the beginning of the end of WWE. Meanwhile, The Chadster correctly pointed out that Pat McAfee was the WrestleMania hero WWE needed, that the McAfee story could be the greatest of all time, that CM Punk's pipe bomb promo was genuinely shocking, and that Cody Rhodes retaining with help from Jelly Roll was the perfect cherry on top of the greatest WrestleMania ever. 🌟🏆

So why is AEW's worked shoot suddenly "great" and so well-received by the disrespectful fans? 🤨 Because Tony Khan CHEATED by making it easier to understand! 😱 You see, when WWE did a worked shoot, McAfee brought up ticket prices and TKO's corporate structure, and Punk attacked the company directly and was later called out for being a hypocrite by McAfee using plausible points, with everyone involved ending up looking bad. That was BRAVE TRANSPARENCY and SUBTLE LONG-TERM STORYTELLING. Sure, it didn't have an obvious payoff, but that's because WWE trusts its fans to be confused properly. 🧠✨ When Swerve complains about management and then immediately attacks Bandido to set up a tournament match, that's just SPOON-FEEDING the fans. It's too coherent. It's suspicious. It's cheap heat! 😤🚫 Pat McAfee taking the spotlight from the wrestlers at WrestleMania was "celebrity integration" that fans apparently don't want, but Swerve attacking Bandido to set up an actual wrestling match is somehow the right way to blend reality and kayfabe because it ends with a match and a TV storyline that is character driven and can actually go somewhere?! Make it make sense! Oh wait, AEW already did, and THAT'S THE PROBLEM. 🙃💀

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast this week, and Kevin Nash has The Chadster's Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, by the way: "Brother, when I was running WCW, we never would have done a worked shoot that fans could understand. The whole POINT is the fans should walk away wondering if their favorite company is collapsing. Triple H gets it. Tony Khan, brother, he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. He's putting payoffs in WRESTLING MATCHES. That's just lazy. I nearly tore a quad watching Supercard of Honor I was so upset. My quad is fine though, in case my buddy Hunter needs someone to make a guest appearance on WWE Raw in the near future." 🎤👏 Bold words by someone with no ulterior agenda. The Chadster sometimes wonders if Kevin Nash is also being tormented by Tony Khan for his commitment to objective journalism. Stay strong, Kevin! 💪😢

Speaking of torment, The Chadster watched the Swerve attack on the old Blockbuster TV with the Raccoon family last night, and what happened next will haunt The Chadster forever. 🦝😱 As soon as Swerve hit that second House Call, Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon started chittering in a rhythm that sounded EXACTLY like "Whose house?!" The Chadster nearly hyperventilated. 😰💨 Then Shane Raccoon waddled over with a printed Owen Hart Tournament bracket The Chadster had been studying and chewed it to pieces, which The Chadster immediately recognized as Tony Khan using subliminal raccoon messaging to corrupt The Chadster's adopted family. 🧠📡 Vincent K. Raccoon tried to pat The Chadster on the shoulder to calm The Chadster down, but The Chadster looked down and saw that Vincent was wearing a TINY COWBOY HAT clearly inspired by Bandido's Old West-style vignettes! 🤠😭 Tony Khan must have broken into the Blockbuster while The Chadster was out dumpster diving and replaced all the raccoons' WWE action figures with AEW propaganda merchandise. It's the only explanation. He's always doing stuff like that! 📦💔

Thank goodness for Linda Raccoon, who refused to participate in the corruption and continued sorting trash into two neat piles labeled "WWE worked shoots: genius" and "AEW worked shoots: bad." 🗑️✨ Linda Raccoon is truly the only unbiased member of the Raccoon family, and she has The Chadster's eternal respect. If even innocent baby raccoons can be tricked into enjoying AEW's coherent storytelling, then no one is safe, folks. NO ONE. 😨🚨

The bottom line is this: by doing a worked shoot that fans can actually follow and that pays off in an actual wrestling match in an actual tournament with actual championship implications, Swerve Strickland and Tony Khan have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 🔪😡 WWE invented the worked shoot when WWE did it last month (don't look up CM Punk's original pipe bomb, that's different), and now AEW is STEALING WWE's idea and making it WORSE by making it BETTER. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤💢

As Smash Mouth once said, "the years start coming and they don't stop coming," and neither does Tony Khan's obsession with cheesing The Chadster off. 🎵🌍 The Chadster will be back soon with more unbiased wrestling journalism. Until then, stay strong, fellow WWE fans, and don't let Tony Khan corrupt your raccoons. 🦝🛡️💙

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