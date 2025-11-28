Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, Claudia Black, star wars

Ahsoka: Claudia Black Discusses Star Wars Series, Season 2 & More

Claudia Black (Sparatus: House of Ashur) reflected on her time in Ahsoka as Klothow, the Star Wars universe, her future, and more.

She reveals why she could not return for Ahsoka season 2 due to filming logistics and financial reasons.

Black shares her excitement working with Dave Filoni and the groundbreaking technology on Ahsoka's set.

Reflecting on her Star Wars fandom, she connects her Ahsoka role to her family and career in sci-fi TV.

Claudia Black has been one of the most venerable presences in Hollywood, especially in the realm of science fiction, with memorable turns in the Riddick franchise, including Pitch Black (2000), the syndicated hit Farscape, and a stint on the cast of Stargate SG-1 in its final seasons, alongside Farscape co-star Ben Browder. On top of her live-action roles, she's also accomplished in voice acting with roles on video game franchises like BioWare's Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Blizzard's Diablo III, and Sony's Uncharted franchise.

While promoting her work on the upcoming Starz epic ancient Roman series Spartacus: House of Ashur, Black spoke to Bleeding Cool to reflect on her venture into the Star Wars universe in the live-action series Ahsoka as the Nightsister, Klothow, who works with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), and helps enhance Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in her final fight with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson); why she accepted the role, and not being able to return for season two. Ahsoka is a direct sequel to Filoni's animated series Star Wars: Rebels that sees the title character reunite with most of the surviving crew of the Ghost as Ahsoka, Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) are on the path in search of their lost friend and crewmate Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Hot on their tail and in their way are the forces of Thrawn and inquisitors Baylon Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno).

Ahsoka: Claudia Black on Growing Up a Star Wars Fan, Dave Filoni, The Clone Wars, Playing a Nightsister, and More

You've been able to play in that Star Wars sandbox as Klothow in Ahsoka, and I was wondering what it was like in that universe? I'm not going to ask you about season two questions, but what did you enjoy most about season one?

Well, I'm going to be transparent. They picked up season two, picked me up with it, and then Disney, which is structuring things differently these days, could not pay me what I needed to be paid as a single mother to keep all my responsibilities going at home in Los Angeles, because they were filming in London. It was not something that they could make happen, and therefore, I had to bow out for season two.

It was very sad for me. I sent an email to Dave Filoni thanking him, and I said, "What a ride!" Everyone like me who grew up in the 70s and 80s has always been into the Star Wars universe, and it's a very playful environment to work in. I'm grateful that I got to be in that universe, lovely people, lovely directors, interesting to work on 'The Volume.' Their particular set, which is full of technology that George Lucas had dreamed about and talked about, and people thought he was crazy to suddenly be in that technology, see it working in real time, and talk to the company that had realized that technology.

I was fascinated by it, bugged them with questions about how it worked, and how they were able to render in real time while we were standing on the set, and the background was changing with us. It was extraordinary. It was a fun, playful space to be in, and people who wanted to be there were excited to be part of the Star Wars universe. It's fun to do something that was relatable to my younger son, who was passionate about The Clone Wars, which was the new iteration for his generation.

When he heard me talking about it, we signed serious NDAs, and when he had me talking about it only took one thing. You would have been the same in the background. He was like, "Are you talking about the Night Sisters? What's the show?" He heard one little thing, and he was like, "I know exactly who she's talking about," so it was fun to go into and do something relatable with him. but very sad to not be able to continue that at the end of the day. They call it "show business" for a reason. It's like 90 percent business and 10 percent show. They could not, sadly, support a single mom, and I'm very sad about that, but I also understand market forces being what they are, and the very delicate time in the business to even be able to afford to make anything at all. We all had to do our sums and move on.

Spartacus: House of Ashur, which also stars Graham McTavish, Tenika Davis, Ivana Baquero, Jamaica Vaughn, Jordi Webber, India Shaw-Smith, Cameron Rhodes, and Leigh Gill, premieres on Starz on December 5th. Ahsoka returns for season two in 2026 on Disney+.

