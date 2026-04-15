Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Elsbeth, Marshals, matlock, tracker

CBS Fall Schedule 2026-2027: Matlock, Ghosts Set for Midseason & More

CBS released its Fall Primetime Schedule 2026-2027, with big updates on Tracker, Elsbeth, Marshals, Matlock, Ghosts, and many more.

Article Summary CBS unveils its 2026-2027 Fall Primetime Schedule, packed with drama, comedy, and new franchises.

Popular shows like Matlock and Ghosts are held for midseason, with special episodes airing this fall.

New series NCIS: New York, Cupertino, Einstein, and Eternally Yours debut in key primetime slots.

Returning favorites like FBI, Survivor, Fire Country, and Elsbeth anchor the weeknight lineups.

CBS released its Fall Primetime Schedule 2026-2027, and there is a whole lot to process. Between returning shows (like Tracker, Elsbeth, Marshals, the "NCIS" universe, Fire Country, Sheriff Country, and many more) and specials, and new shows (like NCIS: New York, Cupertino, Einstein, and Eternally Yours) and specials, the network isn't lacking when it comes to the upcoming television season. Perhaps the biggest news coming out the announcement has to do with the number of headlining shows that are being held off until midseason: Einstein, Matlock, NCIS: Sydney, and Ghosts (one-hour Halloween and Ghostmas special episodes to air this fall). Here are some of the official highlights:

Mondays – Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by HARLAN COBEN'S FINAL TWIST at 10:00 PM.

– Compelling drama block FBI and CIA moves up an hour to 8:00 PM and 9:00 PM, respectively, followed by HARLAN COBEN'S FINAL TWIST at 10:00 PM. Tuesdays – The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: NEW YORK (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: ORIGINS moving to 10:00 PM.

– The world's #1 global franchise powers an all‑NCIS night from 8:00-11:00 PM, anchored by flagship NCIS (8:00 PM) and joined by the newest addition, NCIS: NEW YORK (9:00 PM), followed by NCIS: ORIGINS moving to 10:00 PM. Wednesdays – Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of SURVIVOR at 8:00 PM followed by THE AMAZING RACE at 9:30 PM.

– Two reality television titans return with 90-minute episodes of SURVIVOR at 8:00 PM followed by THE AMAZING RACE at 9:30 PM. Thursdays – Two new shows join the night. GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE at 8:00 PM followed by new comedy ETERNALLY YOURS at 8:30 PM, then ELSBETH at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series CUPERTINO at 10:00 PM.

– Two new shows join the night. GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE at 8:00 PM followed by new comedy ETERNALLY YOURS at 8:30 PM, then ELSBETH at 9:00 PM in a new time period and new series CUPERTINO at 10:00 PM. Fridays – The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: SHERIFF COUNTRY at 8:00 PM, FIRE COUNTRY at 9:00 PM and BOSTON BLUE at 10:00 PM.

– The winning action-packed lineup remains unchanged with three Jerry Bruckheimer Television‑produced dramas: SHERIFF COUNTRY at 8:00 PM, FIRE COUNTRY at 9:00 PM and BOSTON BLUE at 10:00 PM. Sundays – CBS continues its winning Sunday lineup with 60 MINUTES at 7:00 PM, MARSHALS at 8:00 PM, TRACKER at 9:00 PM, and drama encores at 10:00 PM during the fall.

NCIS: NEW YORK (Tuesdays, 9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)

Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna (LL COOL J) returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent (Scott Caan) and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world.

NCIS: NEW YORK is produced by CBS Studios. R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, LL COOL J and Jason Barrett serve as executive producers, with Balasco serving as showrunner.

ETERNALLY YOURS (Thursdays, 8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

ETERNALLY YOURS is a family comedy centered around Charles (Ed Weeks) and Liz (Allegra Edwards) – a vampire couple whose once-passionate romance has devolved into a pulseless marriage after 500 years together. Living in present-day Seattle with their oddball coven, they've settled into an eternal rut – until their daughter's earnest human boyfriend unexpectedly enters their lives and forces them to confront whether their love can survive forever … or if forever is a life sentence.

ETERNALLY YOURS is produced by CBS Studios. Joe Port, Joe Wiseman, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang serve as executive producers. The pilot was executive produced and directed by Trent O'Donnell.

CUPERTINO (Thursdays, 10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT)

CUPERTINO is a David vs. Goliath legal drama set in the heart of Silicon Valley that follows a lawyer (Mike Colter) who is being cheated out of his stock options by his former employer, a tech startup. Refusing to back down, he joins forces with another recently fired attorney (Rachel Keller) to represent those taken advantage of by the tech elite and help them fight back in a high-stakes battle against the Goliaths controlling Silicon Valley.

CUPERTINO is produced by CBS Studios. Robert and Michelle King will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners under their King Size Productions banner, with Robert directing the premiere episode. Liz Glotzer and Sam Hoffman also serve as executive producers.

EINSTEIN

EINSTEIN stars Matthew Gray Gubler as Lewis Einstein, the brilliant but directionless great grandson of Albert Einstein. He spends his days as a comfortably tenured professor until his reckless antics land him in trouble with the law and he is pressed into service helping a local police detective (Melissa Fumero) solve her most puzzling cases.

EINSTEIN is produced by CBS Studios. Andy Breckman serves as showrunner, with Breckman, Randy Zisk, Michael Rauch, Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia and Laura Beetz serving as executive producers. Matthew Gray Gubler also serves as a producer.

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