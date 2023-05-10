American Horror Story: About Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition With American Horror Story on the way, here's what you need to know about Danielle Valentine’s upcoming novel, Delicate Condition.

Over the past few weeks, we've gone from knowing nearly nothing about the 12th season of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story Season 12 to learning a whole lot about what's to come. On the casting side, we have Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, Matt Czuchry, Cara Delevingne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, and Annabelle Dexter-Jones locked in (so far). Along with that, we also learned that Murphy will be stepping back to an executive producing role only this season – with Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) serving as the season's lone writer & showrunner for the season – but not before working with Kardashian to develop a role for her scripted television series debut. And then there was the matter of the "Delicate" tease that was first included with Roberts & Kardashian's casting, a reference to the season's source material – Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition. With the hardcover novel from Sourcebooks Landmark set to drop on August 1 (more info on that here), we have some intel to pass along from the publisher on the work that The New York Times bestselling author Andrea Bartz describes as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed – a twisty, page-turner with unsettling details and crackling writing that's also a timely critique of sexism in modern medicine."

American Horror Story: An Official Overview of "Delicate Condition"

Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she's gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.

Then her doctor tells her she's had a miscarriage—except Anna's convinced she's still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it's taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can't help but wonder what exactly she's carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.

Getting to Know Danielle Valentine

Having made a name for herself with international hit YA novels such as The Merciless Series & How To Survive Your Murder (optioned for film & television takes from Lionsgate and Warner Bros., Danielle Vega is writing her first adult novel under the pseudonym Danielle Valentine. The author resides outside of New York City with her husband, daughter, and "two ornery cats" (that's a quote from the publisher – we'll wait to offer an opinion until the cats respond).