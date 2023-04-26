American Horror Story: Cara Delevingne Joins Season 12 Cast Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building, Carnival Row) has joined the cast of FX's American Horror Story Season 12.

If you've been on social media over the past few days as filming gets underway on Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's Emma Roberts & Kim Kardashian-starring American Horror Story Season 12 ("Delicate"), then you already know that a major name has joined Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Matt Czuchry. So it's kinda funny that some sites are reporting "exclusively" that Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building, Carnival Row) has joined the cast as a series regular. At the time of this writing, details on her character have not been released.

AHS Season 12: What We Know So Far…

First up, it was confirmed that Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story, Kidding) will be the lone writer for the season. We also learned that Murphy and Kardashian began speaking last summer about developing a role for her scripted television series debut. "Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy said in a statement to THR. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish, and ultimately terrifying role, especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and "unlike anything we have ever done."

As for what that "Delicate" season subtitle tease (with the sounds & background visuals involving kids), look no further than the long-running anthology series' source material. The official overview for Danielle Valentine's Delicate Condition reads that the novel is "a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens―while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says." One author listed on the site describes the upcoming novel as "the feminist update to 'Rosemary's Baby' we all needed."

Emma Roberts Talks American Horror Story 12: Delicate

Speaking with Bustle last week regarding how she approaches the festival season (Coachella, Revolve, etc.), Roberts was asked how her Season 12 character compares to the ones that she's portrayed during previous seasons. "This character is much more grown up," Roberts shared. "She dresses very Carolyn Bessette [-Kennedy], '90s New York — I'm obsessed with my character's style this season." Bessette-Kennedy was married to John F. Kennedy Jr. and an American publicist for Calvin Klein. Every aspect of the couple's relationship was under the media microscope for years – until the couple and Bessette-Kennedy's older sister, Lauren, died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in 1999.

Patti LuPone Is No Fan of Kim Kardashian in AHS 12

In the clip above from Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, host Andy Cohen takes AHS 11 alum Patti LuPone and fellow guest John Leguizamo through a few rounds of "Do! They! Give A Damn!?" – and that's when the subject of Kardashian & AHS 12 came into play. Kicking in at around the 0:40 mark, LuPone doesn't make it a secret that she's not thrilled that Kardashian is taking away a role from actors, calling Kardashian out for the decision and advising her to stay away from the live stage (with Leguizamo doubling down on the "emotion" that LuPone showed – a safe response). Here's a look at the clip: