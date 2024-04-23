Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, preview, Season 12

American Horror Story: Delicate Finale Clip: Siobhan Cuts to The Chase

American Horror Story: Delicate star Kim Kardashian brought along a clip for the finale when she visited with late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Article Summary Kim Kardashian shares a sneak peek of the AHS: Delicate finale.

The finale episode "The Auteur" reveals more backstory, with tense on-screen dynamics.

Kardashian discusses AHS filming experiences and praises co-stars' positive impact.

Season 12 also stars Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, and a dynamic ensemble cast.

After eight episodes and a much longer Season 12 midseason break than anyone was expecting, the season finale of Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate is set to be unleashed across our screens this Wednesday. So, who's in the mood for a preview of the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season? Because that's exactly what Kardashian brought with her when she checked in with Jimmy Kimmel on his ABC late-night talk show on Monday night. In the following clip from "The Auteur" (directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton and written by Feiffer), it appears we're getting some additional backstory – with Kardashian's Siobhan making it clear to Denis O'Hare's Dr. Hill exactly how things are going to work moving forward…

Along with a look at the season finale (beginning at around the 7:55 mark), Kardashian and Kimmel also cover a wide range of topics – from being neighbors with Madonna and her mega-popular line of nipple bras to what the deal is with her and Donald Trump – and Kimmel even gets to throw in some "True or False?" questions along the way – here's a look:

From what filming is like to how she decompresses at the end of the day, Kardashian offers a look into her AHS filming life. "I always tell [Emma], 'I couldn't have done this without you,' and I learned so much from her. Michaela [Jaé Rodriguez] is amazing; she's just been such a delight and always bringing the good vibes. Cara [Delevingne] brings the fun. She's such a great actress; she's so much fun to watch." Here's a look at what Kardashian had to share and what it was like filming one of the recent teasers – followed by a look at what else we know about FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two:

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

