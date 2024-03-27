Posted in: FX, Hulu, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, kim kardashian, preview, Season 12

American Horror Story: Delicate: Kim Kardashian on Filming, Co-Stars

In a new behind-the-scenes video, American Horror Story: Delicate star Kim Kardashian talks joining the AHS universe, her co-stars & more.

With Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's American Horror Story: Delicate returning on April 3rd, FX has been stepping up its game when it comes to dropping teases about what we can expect from the remainder of the Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring season. But for this go-around, we get some perspectives from Kardashian on what it's like being a part of the long-running horror anthology's universe. From what filming is like to how she decompresses at the end of the day, Kardashian offers a look into her AHS filming life. "I always tell [Emma], 'I couldn't have done this without you,' and I learned so much from her. Michaela [Jaé Rodriguez] is amazing; she's just been such a delight and always bringing the good vibes. Cara [Delevingne] brings the fun. She's such a great actress; she's so much fun to watch."

Here's a look at what Kardashian had to share in the following behind-the-scenes featurette – followed by a look at what else we know about FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two:

Here's the behind-the-scenes featurette that was released spotlighting Kardashian's makeover for a recent "Part Two" teaser:

Here's a look at the latest teaser trailer for FX's American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two, set to hit screens on April 3rd:

By the time the dust settled on "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? Stephen King is also anxiously awaiting what happens next. Here's a look at the bestselling author's tweet from back in November 2023 regarding needing to know where all of this is heading:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season as well as the official season overview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

