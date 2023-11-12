Posted in: FX, Max, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: ahs, American Horror Story, fx networks, hulu, Season 12, stephen king

American Horror Story: Delicate "Left Me Hanging": Stephen King

Like the rest of us, it looks like Stephen King can't wait until FX's American Horror Story: Delicate returns for Part 2 in 2024, either.

Article Summary American Horror Story: Delicate left things on a deadly note in the midseason finale.

Stephen King tweeted that the horror anthology series "left me hanging".

Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's "Delicate" stars Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike over, we're awaiting word on when filming will resume.

Well, as midseadson finales go? Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's and Showrunner Halley Feiffer's Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate wasn't messing around. By the time the dust settled on S12E05: "Preech" (written by Feiffer and directed by John J. Gray), we got a better understanding of Preecher's (Julie White) past – assuming what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobahn (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words that she wanted to hear – and now, Anna has one less Oscar competitor to worry about. But at what cost? And now… we wait. We know that Part 2 will hit in 2024 – and with the SAG-AFTRA strike resolved (pending a final vote on the deal), we should be getting an update soon on when filming can get back underway. And that's a good thing, too, because there are a lot of folks left hanging who want to know where all of this is heading. And that includes bestselling author and pop culture god Stephen King, who took to Twitter/X to let everyone know that the long-running horror anthology series had "left me hanging," adding, "Talk about a tease."

Here's a look at King's tweet from earlier today letting us know that he's waiting for answers, too:

AMERICAN HORROR STORY/DELICATE left me hanging. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With Roberts, Kardashian & Delevingne being joined by Matt Czuchry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary Quinto, and Denis O'Hare, here's a look back at one of the original teasers for the 12th season – followed by the season overview and a quick reminder of the midseason finale via the trailer preview:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood. AHS: Delicate is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

