Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: American Horror Story

American Horror Story Return Not in Jessica Lange's Future Plans

Jessica Lange didn't leave a lot of room for discussion with her response about a possible return to the American Horror Story universe.

Heading into the new year, the dumpster fires of random speculation were raging hot over what Ryan Murphy might have in store for the 13th season of the hit horror anthology series American Horror Story. First, Murphy mentioned how he ran some ideas by Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, followed by Murphy and FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf having some very promising things to say about the show's future (more on that below). In terms of Paulson and Peters, rumblings of their involvement fed into a line of speculation that Murphy would be looking to cast an all-star season of returning AHS family members. If that ends up being the case, one foundational member of the franchise has made it clear that she won't be coming back – for a 13th or final season.

Speaking with SPIN 1038 at the Dublin International Film premiere of her Long Day's Journey Into Night, Jessica Lange was asked if she was going to appear in AHS Season 13. Lange's response didn't leave a lot to the imagination: "Oh Christ, no!" Lange continued, "I haven't done it since, I mean… I haven't done it for, you know, more than 10 years, 12 years. So no, I'm not doing it." From there, the reporter implied that the 13th season was the final season (which has definitely not been confirmed/announced) and if that would make a difference. "No," Lange added.

Here's a look at what Lange had to share with SPIN 1038 about a possible return to the AHS universe:

American Horror Story S13: "A Couple Things in Contention": Murphy

Murphy and Landgraf spoke with Variety back in October 2024 in support of that recent game-changing episode of Grotesquerie. While Murphy may be branching into new creative directions, the duo made it clear that the AHS universe wasn't going away anytime soon. "One of the reasons that I thought that 'American Horror Story' was such a brilliant idea was because Ryan loves to invent things. He loves to create worlds. 'American Horror Story' gave Ryan an opportunity to just create all these worlds. But having done it 12 years in a row, I think there was just an appetite for something different, something fresh. Both he and I were more excited about this, which is a complete departure, than doing another season," Landgraf shared about Murphy wanting to go in a different, horror-themed direction that wasn't connected to the long-running anthology series. But that "never meant" that American Horror Story was ending its run, with the FX Networks head adding, "It just meant, let's rest that, and put Ryan's creativity and sense of invention to work doing something different now."

As he had mentioned in previous interviews, Murphy noted that he's "always working on" another season of American Horror Story. "I haven't really landed on it yet. There's a couple things in contention," he shared. In fact, Murphy dropped word previously that he had spoken with Paulson and Peters about some of his thoughts on Season 13. "I did have a wonderful conversation with Sarah Paulson the other day, and she was like, 'Okay, I think it's time we get the band back together, so let's make some calls here,'" Murphy shared. "I think doing the play, she got to do this great new thing, and then also be like, 'Oh, wow, people love that brand and they loved me in.' We were just talking about how fascinating. So I'm gonna have dinner with Sarah and Evan Peters in the not-too-distant future because they're both dear to me. I love that show. I'll never give up on that show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!