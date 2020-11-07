American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy, Cast Celebrate Biden/Harris Win

Looks like American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy has some supernatural powers we weren't aware of, apparently. Less than twenty-four hours after the creative minds behind Ratched, The Prom, The Boys in the Band, and countless other series and projects took to Twitter to urge the networks and news agencies to make the call for Joe Biden in his Presidential race against Donald Trump based on the same criteria they would've used in the past and to not keep dragging it out. Well, apparently the voting ballots in Philly heard him because, on Saturday morning, Biden and Kamala Harris were called the winners of Pennsylvania- and the next President and Vice-President of the United States of America.

Well, needless to say? Murphy and the fine folks behind the horror anthology series were more than happy to take to social media to express their excitement in the called results. While we're sure there will be more to follow, what follows is what Murphy, Sarah Paulson, Leslie Grossman, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Gus Kenworthy, Dylan McDermott, and Billy Eichner had to initially say about the historic results:

Meanwhile, Gabby Sidibe, Cody Fern, and Billie Lourd used their IG Stories to make their voices heard:

Since we're already here discussing the American Horror Story universe anyway, let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown.

Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids? And what about Sarah Paulson's tease (joke?) about aliens being a factor?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Paulson, Peters, Bates, Grossman, Lourd, Porter, Rabe, Ross, and Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories– with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."