American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"

Just because "AHS" franchise co-creator Ryan Murphy has FX on Hulu's spinoff series American Horror Stories premiering on July 15 and American Horror Story: Double Feature debuting on August 25 doesn't mean he doesn't have a minute or two to bust Sarah Paulson's chops a little. Just to rewind for a second, earlier this week Paulson revealed that Season 6 "Roanoke" wasn't a season she would look back upon fondly- saying she was "underwhelmed by the whole experience." Well, Murphy waited until Paulson shared an Instagram post promoting a DÔEN blouse when Murphy jumped into the comments section to ask a question with just enough sass and snark to earn three laughing emojis from Paulson:

Now here's a look back at Paulson's original Instagram post:

Speaking with host Scott Feinberg during The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Paulson didn't mince words that Season 6 "Roanoke" isn't the season she will be looking back on fondly any time soon. "I just don't care about this ["Roanoke"] season at all. I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia," Paulson revealed.

"I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do. I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do 'American Horror Story.' As much as it's my home, and I've loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, 'Please let me sit this one out.'" Paulson would return for Season 7 "Cult," explaining that she "wanted to be there because of what we all went through as a country" and that she "liked the idea that it was mirroring what we were experiencing. Enough time had gone by."

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the American Horror Story cast reveal video below confirmed that AHS powerhouse alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Billy Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy, and Denis O'Hare will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Pierce Cady, V Nixie, Kaia Gerber, and many more will be a part of the mini-seasons "Sand/Sea" for American Horror Story: Double Feature.

