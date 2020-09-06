American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants to Know Where You're Sitting

Millions of American Horror Story fans were thrilled with series co-creator Ryan Murphy's post late last month when he revealed that production on the horror anthology's tenth season would commence in October and in accordance with newly-established health and safety protocols. Viewers were also treated to another clue about the season, which we'll talk about in a minute. So while it still feels a little weird not having AHS this fall, the prospects for the franchise (and its upcoming FX on Hulu spinoff American Horror Stories) look strong. Plus, there's always Murphy, the cast, and the creative team's social media accounts to keep things lively and informed.

For example, Murphy's recent Instagram post throws down an interesting "classroom seating" dilemma involving a number of AHS characters and where you would choose to sit if you were in the same class/attending the same lecture as (for example) Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe), Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Madison (Emma Roberts), Sister Jude (Jessica Lange), Kai (Evan Peters), and more. For us, it's #7- feeling safe-n-secure between Cordelia, Misty (Lily Rabe), and Mallory (Billie Lourd) as a Coven fan:

Previously, Murphy posted an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids?

While Murphy's show (and fans) will suffer temporarily, that wasn't his major concern: "So, yeah, I had four or five things that were impacted. That doesn't bother me. What I'm trying to do is make sure that my cast and crew hear from me and feel taken care of and know that there's someplace they can turn, because it's a dark time and a scary time for so many people. I just want to make sure all my people feel safe." Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time.