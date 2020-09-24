Series star and executive producer Sarah Paulson has been hitting the press circuit to promote her and executive producer Ryan Murphy's Ratched, and with that obviously come questions about that other project Paulson and Murphy dablle in every now and then: American Horror Story. With production on the tenth season looking to start next month and Paulson set to direct at least one episode of spinoff series American Horror Stories, we've noticed that there's a pattern to the press she's been getting: 75% deep, thought-provoking exchanges about the current project, 25% desperate attempts to carve out some kind of AHS spoiler (it's the approach we take).

Harper's BAZAAR took a different approach- and one that was a nice change of pace. Don't get us wrong: from a purely self-serving standpoint, we don't want the interviewer/interviewee dynamic going away any time soon. But having Paulson speaking directly to us and answering questions in a fun, informative way (her tongue-in-cheek reason for "not watching" AHS: 1984 got a good laugh out of us) made it feel more like a personal conversation. So check out the clip below (where Paulson also discusses Ratched and Ocean's 8) to find out what she thinks about Jesus (yup, that Jesus) being the first Supreme, and even better?

The part where Paulson gets oddly quiet when answering a fan theory about aliens in AHS Season 10. After a pause and the line, "I plead the Fifth," there was another pause before she followed with, "I just think it's possible, how about that?" before another pause and then this, "I'm going to get in so much trouble." Maybe viewers are getting better clues earlier because of the production delay? Could Paulson be pulling a swervy misdirect on us? Could little green men (and women, we're not sexist) be pulling the strong next season?

Since we're already here discussing the American Horror Story universe anyway, let's look back at what we know so far- starting with Murphy posting an image of sand dunes on a beach with the caption, "American Horror Story. Clue." Considering the imagery and the location of Provincetown, Massachusetts, being utilized for filming on the upcoming season, we're going with the story being based around (or including) the "Lady in the Dunes": the name was given to the body of an unidentified woman discovered in July 1974. Though efforts were made in 1980, 2000, and 2013, to learn the victim's true identity (as well as the identity of her killer) remains unknown. Then in late August, Murphy posted an image of a set of sharpened teeth with the news that production on the tenth season would begin in October. Could the set of sharpened jaws be teasing a water-based menace? Possibly killer mermaids?

Set to the tune of Orville Peck's Dead of Night, the cast reveal video above confirmed that AHS alums Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock will return. In addition, Home Alone alum Macaulay Culkin is set to join the franchise's universe for the first time. Over the weekend, FX Networks released a new teaser for their upcoming programming titled "The Ride" (below) that offered AHS fans their first teaser for American Horror Stories- with the ominous line: "Times may have changed, but the nature of evil has not."